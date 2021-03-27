While recoveries still outpace new cases of COVID-19 by a scale of 3 to 1, Brazoria County’s pandemic death toll moved steadily higher Friday as five deaths were added to the total.
Three of the latest people to die of COVID-related causes were in their 60s — an Alvin man, an Angleton man and a woman from Freeport — with the other two being a Lake Jackson man in his 50s and a Pearland man in his 80s. The newly reported deaths put the county at 56 this month, only three fatalities behind the deadliest month of the pandemic with four days remaining in March. There were 59 deaths reported in February.
Deaths do not necessarily occur on the day they are announced but rather when the county receives confirmation through death certificates that the person died of COVID-related causes.
Brazoria County reported 32 COVID-19 cases and 104 recoveries in its daily report Friday. The cases include 22 probable and two from tests administered more than two weeks ago. The county’s total case number sits at 33,819.
Of the 10 confirmed cases added, six Pearland residents were listed and one each from Alvin, Brazoria, Brookside Village and Freeport. The new cases were split evenly between men and women with five each.
To combat the virus, vaccination efforts are continuing in the area and across the country.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 130.5 million doses of vaccine have been administered in the United States, including more than 10 million doses given in Texas. Brazoria County is listed as having 84,903 people — just shy of 30 percent of the county population — with at least one dose received.
Those numbers are likely to increase as a three-day drive-in clinic in Alvin came to a close Friday. Those still on the county’s waitlist can also receive vaccine during a UTMB Health System-sponsored clinic from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Dow Academic Center on the campus of Brazoria County, 500 College Drive in Lake Jackson.
Veterans who receive VA Healthcare also can receive their first dose of vaccine from 8 a.m. to noon today at the Lake Jackson VA Outpatient Clinic, 208 Oak St. S. Advance registration is not required.
As more people become fully vaccinated — two weeks after the last dose is administered — against COVID-19, the CDC has issued guidance regarding masks and social distancing.
Fully vaccinated people can visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing and visit with unvaccinated people from a single household who are at low risk for severe COVID-19 disease indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing. Those fully vaccinated should continue to take precautions in public, such as wearing a well-fitted mask and physical distancing and avoid medium- and large-sized in-person gatherings, the CDC advises.
Vaccinated people should also still get tested if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
Probable cases account for those exhibiting COVID symptoms and who are linked to others who have tested positive for the virus, usually by living in the same household. The definition of probable cases also includes those for which antigen tests have provided presumptive laboratory evidence of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
