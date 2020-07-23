Brazoria County reported a coronavirus-related death for the third day in a row Thursday, bringing the month’s death toll to 12.
A Pearland woman in her 50s was whose death was reported Thursday, County Judge Matt Sebesta said. The woman's COVID-19 case was reported by the county July 8, according to the county data.
The death was reported along with 130 new cases Thursday, up from Wednesday’s 100. There have been six days this month Brazoria County reported fewer than 100 new cases per day, with the fewest being 69 on July 1.
Like Wednesday, Lake Jackson had the most cases reported Thursday with 27, according to the data. Of those, 13 are residents of Oak Village Healthcare nursing home, Sebesta said. Of the three Oak Village employees reported positive, two of them are Lake Jackson residents, he said.
Other nursing-home related infections include six Country Village Care in Angleton residents, two Country Village employees, one resident of K’s Place Personal Care Home in Angleton and one employee of Woodlake Nursing and Rehabilitation in Clute, Sebesta said.
Nursing homes are following strict protocols from the Department of State and Health Services, Sebesta said. While it’s possible infected employees may never infect residents, any resident infections are likely vectored in by an employee since the facilities are otherwise locked down, he said.
“They don’t want their residents getting sick,” Sebesta said.
Pearland had the second-most cases Thursday with 22, then Angleton with 19. Clute had 11 new cases reported.
Alvin, Sweeny, Brazoria and Freeport each had six new cases reported. Rosharon had five.
Manvel, Iowa Colony and West Columbia each had four. Liverpool had three.
Jones Creek, Holiday Lakes, Bailey’s Prairie, Brookside Village and Damon all had one new case reported.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
The county also reported 50 recoveries Thursday.
Brazoria County has reported 4,509 cases of the novel coronavirus. Of those, 2,469 are active, 1,992 are recovered, 20 cases are probable and 32 people have died.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
“I wish I knew an end to all of this,” Sebesta said. “We can mitigate by doing all of those things that we didn’t know anything about five months ago.”
People should absolutely minimize their contact with other people and if they have to leave their households for essential tasks, they should wear maks, practice hand hygiene and social distance, he said.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
