Brazoria County is now able to access more state data regarding its residents’ COVID-related deaths, meaning officials reported 32 additional fatalities Friday, including three men in their 30s.
This brings the county’s death toll up to 135.
“It takes a while for a death certificate to be issued, and then the ones that are COVID-related go to the state,” County Judge Matt Sebesta said of the old process. “The state reviews them, determines whether it’s a COVID-related death or not, then they send it to us. Sometimes that takes several months.”
Brazoria County Commissioners’ Court adopted a memorandum of understanding at its Sept. 22 meeting to get digital access to the state’s database. Having that access will close a gap that causes a lag, Sebesta said, although Brazoria County residents who die outside the county will still have to go through the time-consuming process.
“All of this information for the pandemic has overwhelmed the state site,” Sebesta said.
The county reported deaths of residents from 11 cities Friday. The county did not release specifically when they died, but it was over the course of months.
Three men in their 30s were announced to have died Friday — one from Richwood, one from Manvel and one from Pearland.
The only other deaths in someone younger than 60 was a Rosharon woman and two Freeport men in their 50s, according to the report.
Other Pearland residents announced to have died include two men and a women in their 90s, two men and a woman in their 70s and a man in his 60s.
Other Rosharon residents announced to have died were two men in their 80s, and Freeport also had a woman in her 80s who died.
Other Manvel residents announced to have died were a woman in her 90s and man in his 60s.
Six Angleton residents were announced to have died: two men in their 80s, a woman in her 70s and two women and a man in their 60s.
An Alvin woman in her 90s, an Alvin man in his 80s, a Clute man and a Clute woman in their 70s, a Lake Jackson woman in her 70s, a West Columbia woman in her 80s and a Damon woman in her 80s were also announced to have died.
This brings Brazoria County’s death rate to about 1.28 percent, since there have been 10,528 cases total.
It might take multiple days to catch up to all of the data in the state’s system, so there could be more days with high numbers of deaths reported, Sebesta said.
The county reports any information it gets within 24 hours, he said.
Brazoria County reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 and 124 recoveries Friday. Of the new cases, seven of the tests were administered more than two weeks ago, one is in a resident of Clute’s Woodlake Nursing Home and one is in an employee of Alvin’s Laurel Court nursing home, according to a county report.
Almost half of the cases, 16, were from Pearland, while there were five in Angleton, four in Alvin and three in Clute.
Lake Jackson, Manvel, Richwood, Iowa Colony, Sweeny, Liverpool and Surfside Beach had one new case each, according to county data.
Eight of the cases were in people in their 40s and another seven were from people in their 20s. There were five from people in their 50s and four each among people in their 30s, adolescents and children younger than 10. People in their 70s accounted for another three cases and people in their 60s accounted for two.
Of the 10,528 cases, 9,712 people have recovered and 671 are considered active. There are 10 probable cases, meaning they are in a symptomatic person tied to a person with a confirmed case of COVID-19, usually by living in the same household.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.