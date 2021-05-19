AUSTIN — Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday public schools can no longer require masks on their campuses starting June 5. The decision was part of a new executive order that bans government entities in Texas — like cities and counties — from mandating masks in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
Starting Friday, any government entity that tries to impose a mask mandate can face a fine of up to $1,000, according to the order. The order exempts state supported living centers, government-owned or operated hospitals, Texas Department of Criminal Justice facilities, Texas Juvenile Justice Department facilities, and county and municipal jails.
The order is arguably the most consequential for public schools. After Abbott ended the statewide mask requirement in early March, school systems were allowed to continue with their own mask-wearing policies unchanged. But after June 4, that open will end for local districts.
While 30 percent of Texans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the vast majority of children are unvaccinated. The Pfizer vaccine was authorized last week for children as young as 12. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are still only authorized for those 18 and older. School-age children have seen lower infection rates than other age groups. COVID-19 cases among those 5 to 17 years old make up 10 percent of total cases in the country, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Last week, the CDC said fully vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor places.
Despite dire warnings about the potential impact of removing the statewide mask mandate, key pandemic metrics in Texas have not spiked since then and have gone down in most cases. On Sunday, the state health department had its first day in over a year without reporting a COVID-19 death.
The Texas State Teachers Association called Abbott’s latest move premature. In a statement, the head of the association, Ovidia Molina, said Abbott should have waited until the CDC issued updated guidance on masks for the 2021-22 school year. Molina acknowledged some Texas school districts have already ended their mask requirements but said the association believes “that also is ill-advised.”
Abbott’s latest order leaves untouched the ability of private businesses to require their customers or workers to wear masks.
