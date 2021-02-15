ANGLETON — Eight local clinics are set to receive a combined 10,500 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine this week, the Department of State Health Services announced.
The Brazoria County Health Department is scheduled to be given 4,000 vaccines, with 1,000 each going to the Angleton, Alvin, Pearland and Lake Jackson clinics, according to the state’s allocation chart.
County Judge Matt Sebesta stressed appointments will not open for the public until the doses enter the county’s fridges.
“Normally, we would get them Monday or Tuesday,” Sebesta said. “However, we have already been notified that shipments will be delayed.”
The judge stated the earliest possible date is Wednesday but state health services has not confirmed a delivery date, Sebesta said.
The UTMB Angleton-Danbury campus is allocated 2,000 doses while Community Health Network’s Freeport location will get 1,000 vaccines, according to the state’s allocation chart.
Other locations on the list were 3,000 doses for the Kelsey-Seybold Clinic in Pearland and 500 doses for Sweeny Community Hospital.
It's not clear how many of those doses must be set aside for people to receive their second doses or all will be available for new inoculations.
UTMB spokeswoman Tonya Visor, Community Health Network Administrator Penny Pabst and Sweeny Community Hospital spokeswoman Tracie Copeland did not respond to phone calls Sunday afternoon seeking information.
Of the 98 new cases announced Sunday, Pearland led with 22 residents testing positive, followed by 14 from Alvin, 12 from Freeport and 10 from Lake Jackson. Eight from Angleton, four each from Manvel and Clute, three from Brazoria and a Sweeny, Hillcrest Village and Brookside Village resident also came back with a positive diagnosis.
Residents in their 20s were the most affected among age group accounting for 17 cases, followed by 15 in their 30s, 13 in their 50s and 10 each in their 40s and 60s. Eight adolescents, four children younger than 10, two people in their 70s and one resident older than 80 also reported positive.
Of Sunday’s new cases, 18 were considered probable.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household, as well as those for which antigen tests have provided “presumptive laboratory evidence” of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
Brazoria County spokeswoman Sharon Trower’s daily report included 111 recoveries. These recoveries were left over from Saturday’s report and Sunday had had no reported recoveries.
With the addition of Sunday's numbers, Brazoria County reached 29,676 reported cases of COVID-19, of which 2,852 are active and 1,469 are probable. There have been 25,058 recoveries and 297 fatalities.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.