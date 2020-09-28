FREEPORT — Considering a couple minutes dealing with forms on a phone meant going home with the makings for a day’s meals for a family of four, there are worse ways to spend part of a Sunday afternoon.
The food was packed and ready to go as work got underway on assisting people to fill out their federal census information at the Freeport Municipal Park.
“We’re getting them to fill out their census, and they gave us a link to send to them, so we’re doing it all right now through text,” said Frances Mireles of the Brazoria County Hispanic Lions Club. “And as they fill it out and we find out they filled it out, then we’re giving them a box of food.”
Gina Aguirre Adams, president of the Brazoria County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, said the food-for-census idea came about only a few days earlier, when other organizations reached out to her organization with the proposal of partnering up to make sure everyone is counted.
Also involved were the Brazosport Cares Food Pantry and designEDengagement, an Austin-based Latina-owned education consultancy.
“The deadline was the 30th, but just now, after we planned this, they extended it a little bit, so we’re probably going to be doing another one somewhere else,” Adams said. “But, we just had to plan all of this for this Sunday — so, as we already planned it, the City of Freeport, I made a call to the city manager, and he gave us this place, to be able to use it. He was like, ‘Definitely. We’d love to help you in any way that we can.’ So, we got the place and they brought the food from H-E-B.”
The boxes, numbering around 150, each contained canned fruit, bagged vegetables, pasta, snacks and other general staples. Mireles estimated the amount of food could cover three meals for a family of four.
According to the latest numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau, the national self-response rate as of Saturday is 66.4 percent, while Texas is at 62.1 percent. That puts Texas 38th out of 52 — all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. Adams, noting the state loses $300 million in federal funding for every 1 percent of population undercounted, said the latest statistics she saw on Brazoria County had the county’s response rate around 25 percent.
“We’ve focused on Freeport and Clute being one of the lowest participation rates, and that’s why we picked this area (to have this event),” Adams said.
Anyone who has not yet filled out the census can do so online at census.gov.
