Even with declining active COVD-19 infections and rising vaccination rates, the number of people dying from COVID-related illnesses continues to grow.
Eight more people died in Brazoria County from a sickness related to COVID-19, according to the county government’s daily report Saturday.
The deaths are a Richmond man in his 50s, an Alvin woman in her 60s, a Pearland man in his 60s, a Pearland woman in her 70s, a Pearland man in his 70s, a Sweeny man in his 70s, an Angleton man in his 80s and a Pearland woman in her 80s.
Along with the deaths, there were 132 new COVID-19 cases, 55 probable and 199 recoveries. One new case was from a test that’s older than two weeks.
More than 40,700 people, or about 10.9 percent of county residents, had their first vaccine shot as of Thursday according to Covid Act Now. More than 22,400 people, or around 6 percent, received their second shot.
Pearland had the most cases Saturday with 15, followed by Alvin with 14 and Lake Jackson with 13. There were six cases each in Freeport and Sweeny, five each in Angleton and Manvel, three each in Clute and Liverpool, two each in Jones Creek and Richwood, and one each in Brazoria, Oyster Creek and West Columbia.
There were 15 cases among people in their 30s, 14 among people in their 40s, 11 each among people aged 11-19 years and those in their 20s, 10 among people in their 60s, eight among people in their 50s, four among children aged nine years and younger, three among people 80 years old or older, and one among people in their 70s.
Probable cases account for those exhibiting COVID symptoms and who are linked to others who have tested positive for the virus, usually by living in the same household. The definition of probable cases also includes those for which antigen tests have provided presumptive laboratory evidence of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
