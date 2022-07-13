FREEPORT— Portions of FM 1495 were blocked off today after a crew ruptured a 6-inch water main.
The incident happened about 11:30 a.m. just north of the Fourth Street and 1495 intersection, near the Freeport Fire Department. As FM 1495 is a state highway, the Texas Department of Transportation made the call to close it at the FM 523 intersection.
Public Works Director Lance Petty was on scene and said a private company was responsible.
“This was a boring company that subcontracted with AT&T,” he said. “We’ve got a company coming in to dig up and repair the water line. TxDOT’s got the road shut down. They need to make repairs to the road once the water line’s completed.”
Petty hoped the work would be finished tonight, he said.
Highway department representatives did not have an estimated time the road would reopen since they will have to wait until the repair is made to make their assessment, spokesman Danny Perez said.
“Our maintenance team is currently on scene assisting Freeport PD waiting on the utility contractor’s repair crew to fix the damaged waterline that belongs to the City of Freeport," her said in a statement. "Once the repairs are completed, the repair crew will have to go in and repair the roadway. While this is not a TxDOT operation, we will monitor the work to make sure the work is done appropriately and is safe for the traveling public.”
As of this afternoon, the nearby fire hydrants alongside the road and at the fire station were open to relieve pressure. Lt. Corey Brinkman of the Freeport Police Department, who was also at the scene, indicated that without this, said water would be coming up from a buckled area in the street.
Freeport Fire Chief Chris Motley said some residents could experience lower water pressure as a result of the main break, though it would not affect the department’s ability to do its job. The roadway was being sawed through to reach the pipe for repairs, he said.
“I believe there’s some other cross streets where the line does backfill to the east end as well to the residents, so there may have to be a drop in pressure if they can’t get all the valves shut off to that grid area,” Motley said.
“We’re going to see low pressure today and hopefully we’ll have it fixed by this evening, is what their target is. They’re trying to keep water flowing to other places. We don’t want stagnant water in the system.”
Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.
