ANGLETON — An Alvin man in his 40s became the youngest person to die from complications of COVID-19 in Brazoria County, according to information released by the county Tuesday afternoon.
"I just absolutely hate that we have another death, especially one this young," Sebesta said. "We had this one in his 40s and one yesterday in their 50s. That's younger than me."
Alvin was the leading city for positive cases with 31 residents followed by Pearland with 26.
Angleton added another 14 residents — two women in their 20s, two teenage girls, three women in their 60s, two men in their 20s, women in their 30s, 70s and older than 80 and men in their 40s and 50s.
Manvel reported its highest daily total spreading to nine residents. Three women in their 40s, two teenage girls, two teenage boys, a man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s reported positive, according to county data.
Lake Jackson had two women in their 40s, two men in their 20s, men in their 60s and 70s, and a woman in her 30s.
Other residents to report positive included a teenage girl from a man older than 80 and a man in his 20s from Clute; a Sweeny man in his 40s; a Sweeny woman in his 20s; a West Columbia woman in her 30s; two West Columbia men in their 20s; a Brazoria man in his 50s; a Brazoria woman in her 20s; a Danbury boy younger than 10; a Danbury man in his 50s; a Freeport man in his 40s and woman in her 30s; a Hillcrest Village girl younger than 10 and woman in her 30s; two Iowa Colony men in their 40s; a Richwood man in his 20s; and Oyster Creek and Richwood teenage boys.
Two people were reported as probable positive, who are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
None of Tuesday's reported positive were Texas Department of Criminal Justice employees or nursing home residents or staff, Sebesta said.
County officials reported 23 residents are newly recovered from the virus.
As of Tuesday afternoon, 2,531 cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported in Brazoria County. There are 1,349 active cases and 1,124 recoveries and 39 cases considered probable. Nineteen people have died from the virus.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
