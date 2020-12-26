SURFSIDE BEACH — After a particularly harsh storm season that decimated most of the dunes at county beaches, Surfside Beach and Brazoria County are closing out with 2020 by collecting trees for the annual Dunes Day restoration.
“We’re picking up trees and having trees delivered currently, so as soon as people are done with their Christmas tree, they can leave them at the front, main entrance to the beach,” said Michelle Booth, Surfside Beach tourism coordinator. “Or, if there is a store that has a lot of trees that wants to donate them, they can let us know and we’ll try to come pick them up. Home Depot and Lowe’s typically will do that.”
Dunes Day will be Jan. 16, she said.
“That’s the day where we’re going to line up the trees in front of the dunes, stake them and tie them down, and then they become a collector for sand,” Booth said.
Dunes Day is sponsored by the Save Our Beach Association. Mayor Gregg Bisso said they usually collect 2,000-3,000 trees, and that’s usually enough, but the extent of the damage inflicted by this year’s tropical cyclones means they’ll need around 7,000-9,000 trees.
Brazoria County began collecting trees today, and will continue to do so at seven locations throughout the county. The locations include the parks department offices at 313 W. Mulberry St. in Angleton, the Surfside Beach main entrance, the Manvel substation at 7313 Corporate Drive and the four precinct headquarters. The precinct offices are at 1432 Highland Park Drive in Clute, 21018 CR 171 in Angleton, 2508 N. Gordon St. in Alvin and 121 N. 10th St. in West Columbia.
“As a quick reminder, those are former live Christmas trees only,” County Parks Director Bryan Frazier said at the Dec. 8 commissioners’ court meeting. “Please do not bring artificial trees, and please take the decorations and lights off. Believe it or not, we do need to make that announcement, and we will get some still. A personal favorite is one last year that was an artificial tree with lights and the tree stand, all in one tidy (package).”
