The number of probable COVID-19 cases announced each day likely will increase after state officials changed how those cases are categorized, Brazoria County officials said.
Since early in the pandemic, probable cases have been defined as people who are showing symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the virus, usually by living in the same household.
However, this week the Texas Department of State Health Services changed its definition of probable to now include antigen tests that provide “presumptive laboratory evidence” of infection, no matter whether the person exhibits symptoms or has been in close contact with a positive case, according to county Public Information Officer Sharon Trower.
Antigen tests detect the presence of a specific viral antigen, which implies current viral infection, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Under the new definition, the county had 34 probable cases among the 92 new cases and one death it announced Wednesday. The person who died was a woman in her 70s from Freeport.
Seventeen of the probable cases are residents of The Colonnades at Reflection Bay nursing home in Pearland, Trower said by email.
The 92 cases are the most in a daily count since Sept. 25, but only about one-third were recently confirmed infections — 33 were more than two weeks old.
The county also announced 35 recoveries Wednesday.
Pearland again led municipalities with 22 cases. Alvin and Angleton both reported seven cases, there were six in Lake Jackson, four each in Manvel and Richwood, three in Clute, two in Damon and one each in Bailey’s Prairie, Freeport and Iowa Colony.
Among age groups, there were 12 cases for people in their 60s, 10 for people in their 30s, nine each for those in their 50s, 40s and aged 10-19, five cases among people in their 20s, and two cases each for people 80 years old and older, and nine years old and younger.
Overall, Brazoria County has 11,835 cases reported, 10,843 recoveries, 158 dead and 69 probable.
The change in probable case definition comes as Texas overtook California among states in the number of people who tested positive for COVID-19.
Over the previous two weeks, the positivity rate rose in Texas from 7.12 percent to 10.72 percent, while the national rate stood at 6.6 percent.
Brazoria County’s scholastic cases have remained small. Alvin ISD is showing the most issues with COVID by raw number. During the week of Oct. 24, the district reported 14 new student cases, four new staff cases and a total of 63 student cases and 27 staff cases since July.
Brazosport ISD, which has a daily COVID dashboard on its website, reported three student cases and two staff cases for last week, leaving the district with 41 student and 15 staff cases, according to state data. The latest information, posted to the Brazosport ISD website Wednesday, showed currently the district has 12 student cases and five staff cases.
Those cases break down as one student and staff member each at Stephen F. Austin STEM Academy and Gladys Polk Elementary, along with one student each at O.M. Roberts Elementary, Clute Intermediate and Freeport Intermediate. Brazoswood High School reported seven student cases.
There were additional staff cases of one each at Freeport Elementary, T.W. Ogg Elementary and Velasco Elementary.
Columbia-Brazoria ISD reported three new student cases for a total of nine student cases last week, and Sweeny ISD, which had to cancel a football game because of COVID concerns, reported one new staff case last week for a total of three student cases and two staff cases.
There was no data for Damon or Danbury ISDs.
