When Salvation Army Capt. Justin Vincent walked inside the Lake Jackson Civic Center, he couldn’t believe the number of hungry residents craving a hot meal. Despite the hard work and chaos of the past days, feeding those mouths was a great reward.
Vincent and his volunteers were among some charitable residents helping those without power and food Thursday.
“It’s encouraging for us and it’s beneficial for us to see the faces we serve and seeing them receive the supplies they need,” Vincent said. “It’s a little awe-striking to see how many people were still in need in an area that’s a really tight-knit community. We weren’t expecting this amount of people but we always love to provide for someone else’s needs.”
Lake Jackson resident Melinda Bedrich remained without power at home and brought her family some delicious, warm chili mac, courtesy of the Salvation Army. The camaraderie of the community and the outpouring of support made for a rare feel-good moment during the week.
Bedrich and her family have been jumping from restaurant to restaurant and staying in hotels since their power was knocked out before Hurricane Nicholas’ landfall.
“This makes me really feel we are not alone in this,” Bedrich said. “This is the first day since the storm. Ours went off around 7 p.m. Monday and we’ve just been hanging in the hotel finding what we can get. Before that, I went to H-E-B and had powdered donuts and that was my meal.”
Volunteer Cheryl Prince-Moore was more than willing to give the long line a generous helping of chili mac.
“It’s a blessing to be able to help these people,” she said. “There are still thousands without power and they haven’t had a hot meal in days. It’s really self-gratifying to be able to help these people.”
In Freeport, Brazosport Cares Food Pantry gave food boxes, cleaning supplies and water to more than 300 families and nearly 1,000 residents, Development Coordinator Nicole Larson said.
Larson had expected a massive turnout, comparable to giveaways early in the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 and February’s winter surge.
“There definitely still is a high demand and people are still without power,” Larson said. “Refrigerators aren’t running and food is going bad. It’s expensive for a lot of people to fill up a refrigerator and for it to just go bad. It’s an unexpected expense we don’t really think about.”
Larson was moved watching numerous organizations and new faces come out and be there for their neighbors in need.
“We had the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office and the PALS group from Brazosport High School and our normal volunteers,” Larson said. “We were able to serve our neighbors in Freeport and we were able to serve our senior citizens we deliver to monthly. There were about 30 we got ahold of and it was a wonderful sense of community.”
The food pantry will be at the First Baptist Church of Brazoria, 101 San Bernard St., at 3:30 p.m. today with the Houston Food Bank, Larson said.
“That has about 13,000 pounds of food,” Larson said. “We will have more food going out to the west of the Brazos area where we are trying to get it to the people out there.”
Bedrich was, like many, grateful to live in a caring community like Brazoria County.
“Everyone seems to be working hard and we have help,” Bedrich said. “This really is amazing.”
