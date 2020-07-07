ANGLETON — After a record-breaking weekend, Brazoria County officials announced a new daily high of 111 new cases of COVID-19, and county officials don’t expect that record to stand.
“It probably won’t be the last time,” County Judge Matt Sebesta said. “Looking about five weeks ago we were 10 to 15 cases a day, and now we’re busting 100 fairly regularly, so it’s concerning.”
The county had not hit triple digits in daily cases until it reported 100 a week ago, and it has topped that number four times since.
Officials also reported the Friday death of a Clute woman in her 50s, bringing the county death toll up to 18.
“It’s too high,” Sebesta said. “I hate seeing — like I said, the absolute worst possible outcome.”
Sebesta believes people have gotten better about following the protocols in the last few days, and hopes the mask mandate will make a difference, he said. It will take some time before any benefits are seen in the daily totals, he said.
“These test results that we’re getting today are from tests that were put in before the governor mandated masks,” Sebesta said. “It’s gonna take a little while for that to have an influence on the numbers.”
As has been the case, Pearland, Angleton and Alvin led the county in the highest number of new active cases reported: 27 in Pearland, 19 in Angleton and 17 in Alvin. One new probable case each was reported in Angleton and Alvin: a man in his 50s and a woman in her 60s, respectively.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Active cases in Pearland included eight men in their 20s, 30s, 60s plus a man in his 70s and a boy under 10. Fifteen women ranging in age from their 20s to their 50s and two girls under 10 rounded out Pearland’s new cases.
In Angleton, eight men ranging in age from their 20s to their 60s were reported positive for COVID-19, as well as nine women ranging from their 20s to their 70s in age. Two teenage girls under 20 were also reported to have tested positive.
Alvin’s new active cases included a man and woman each in their 70s, as well as nine men aged from their 20s to their 60s and two teen boys under the age of 20. Five women — one in her 50s, one in her 40s and three in their 20s — completed Alvin’s newest tally.
Eight men ranging in age from under 20 to their 60s were reported in Lake Jackson, as well as four women respectively in their 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s.
In Clute, a boy and a girl under 10 years old were among the seven new cases, which also included five women ranging in age from their 20s to their 60s.
Six new cases in Manvel included one man in his 30s and five women respectively in their 20s, 40s, 50s and 70s and one teenage girl under 20 years old.
Richwood residents reported to have tested positive included two women in their 30s and one in her 60s, plus a man in his 20s.
Two Sweeny women respectively in their 20s and 30s and two Holiday Lakes women in their 20s and 40s were included in Monday’s new case count, as was a West Columbia man in his 30s and woman in her 70s, and a Brazoria man in his 40s and woman in her 30s.
In Iowa Colony, two men respectively in their 20s and 30s were reported positive for the novel coronavirus, as were two Liverpool men respectively in their 50s and 60s.
A Danbury woman in her 40s, an Oyster Creek woman in her 40s and a Freeport man in his 20s rounded out Monday’s new case count, according to county data.
Officials also reported an Alvin woman in her 60s and a Lake Jackson woman in her 30s on Monday afternoon, but those cases have been transferred out of Brazoria County, according to the county dashboard.
“What that means is it could be someone that originally was credited to Brazoria County that actually lives in another county,” Sebesta said. “Some of our border communities, they have addresses here and a post office that’s located here, but they actually live in another county.”
An earlier case involved a person staying in a Brazoria County hospital, but because that person was a resident of another county, the case was transferred to that county, he said.
None of Monday’s reported cases are tied to a nursing home, prison unit or daycare facility, Sebesta said. The county reported 10 recoveries Monday, bringing the total number of recoveries up to 1,101.
“We’ll see what the numbers are tomorrow,” Sebesta said. “This is something new for us, this is our first pandemic. We take each day as it comes.”
As of Monday afternoon, 2,423 cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported in Brazoria County. There are 1,265 active cases and 1,101 recoveries and 39 cases considered probable. Eighteen people have died from the virus.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.