ANGLETON — The number of COVID-19 cases in Brazoria County stopped just shy of the next thousand threshold when officials announced 19 new cases of the virus on Sunday afternoon.
With the addition of those 19, the total number of reported cases countywide since the middle of March has reached 10,990, and likely will reach 11,000 or more cases today given current daily trends. About 5 percent of the latest total accounts for active cases, according to county numbers.
While two cases were reported for Pearland residents Saturday, Pearland led the municipalities on Sunday with a report of nine new positive cases. The second-highest number included Sunday was two, reported among residents of Iowa Colony. Angleton, Manvel and Richwood each added one case to their respective tallies.
Three new cases each were reported among adolescents, people in their 20s and people in their 30s. Two new cases were reported among people in their 50s and in their 60s, and and there was one case added to those in their 70s. No children, people in their 40s or in their 80s were included among the confirmed cases.
Sunday’s report included five probable cases, four among Alvin residents. An Alvin man in his 40s, a man under the age of 20 and two boys under the age of 10 are considered probable cases, according to the dashboard. The fifth probable case is a Manvel man in his 50s.
Probable cases are adding to the county dashboard’s individual case listings, but do not get added to the “Cases By Age Group” or “Cases By Area” breakdowns included on the first page of the county dashboard. Probable cases are those who are symptomatic and linked to a confirmed case of COVID-19, usually by living in the same household.
One of Sunday’s new cases is from a test that was administered more than two weeks ago, officials said.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
No recoveries were reported Sunday, which is typical as county officials focus on reporting active cases on those days. No cases were linked to nursing homes, prison units or the Brazoria County jail, county spokeswoman Sharon Trower said via email.
Of the 10,990 cases reported in Brazoria County, 638 remain active. There have been 10,184 recoveries, or 92.7 percent of infections, and 148 fatalities, or about 1.3 percent. Twenty cases are considered probable.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
