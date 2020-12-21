ANGLETON — As the COVID-19 vaccine is being shipped out, UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Campus, Community Health Network and CHI St. Luke’s Health Brazosport are anticipating deliveries of several hundred doses of the Moderna vaccine this week, officials said.
Both UTMB and CHI hospitals are slated to receive 500 doses at their Brazoria County facilities, officials said.
“They have been allocated already to healthcare providers on this campus,” said Tonya Visor, communications manager for the Angleton hospital.
Hospital officials do not know what day they’ll receive the delivery, but they anticipate it will be this week, and they’ll start distributing the vaccines to their staff members that same day, Visor said.
“Federal guidelines indicate that healthcare workers should receive the vaccine first, in order to ensure healthcare systems are able to continue to provide care through the pandemic and beyond,” St. Luke’s Health South Houston Market President Steven Foster said via email.
CHI St. Luke’s Health Brazosport will also receive 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine.
“As more supply of the vaccine becomes available, more groups will be eligible to receive it, which will be determined by federal guidance,” Foster said in the email. “We expect that the vaccine may be widely available to everyone by spring or summer 2021. People are encouraged to check with their doctor to learn when they might be eligible to receive the vaccine.”
Community Health Network is hoping its allocations will arrive today, Chief Administrative Officer Penny Pabst said.
“We’re expecting a couple hundred doses, and that could be 200 to 300,” she said. “It’s all still pretty much in the air because we’re kind of in the same boat as everybody … some sites got their anticipated doses on time, but some sites or hospitals do not receive what they anticipated.”
Like both local hospitals, Community Health Network’s doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are allocated first for their healthcare workers, and any second shipment will go toward other first responders, Pabst said. Initially they’ll receive shipments at three locations, but are hoping to eventually receive it at all locations, which will make it more convenient to vaccinate other first responders when they receive more doses in the coming weeks, Pabst said.
CHN has a dedicated call line to answer questions about testing and vaccinations from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, a news release states. The number is 281-954-4850.
Most deliveries for this week are expected to arrive before Christmas, a Texas Department of State Health Services news release states.
Texas will receive 460,500 doses of Moderna and another 159,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Last week, 224,250 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were distributed to 110 large providers, the release states.
Each vaccine must be administered in two doses, several weeks apart, and it will take one to two weeks after the second dose to be considered fully protected, Foster said in the email.
The Moderna vaccine ships in smaller quantities and can be stored for longer at regular refrigerator temperatures, but both Moderna and Pfizer offer safe and effective protection against COVID-19, Department of State Health Services Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt said in the release.
DECEMBER SURGE
With 277 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Brazoria County officials Monday, the county has surpassed the threshold of 18,000 cases. It has added more than 4,100 cases in December alone, averaging 197 new cases a day this month.
The greatest number of cases Monday was 90, reported among Pearland residents. Cases were also reported among residents of Alvin (32), Angleton (25), Freeport (19), Manvel (17), Lake Jackson (16), West Columbia (nine), Iowa Colony (eight), Brazoria (seven), Richwood (five), Liverpool (three), Clute and Brookside Village (two each), and Bailey’s Prairie, Damon and Guy (one each).
While Clute did not have many new cases Monday, City Manager C.J. Snipes advised residents to remain cautious.
“We urge everyone to be vigilant and to stay safe since we have a bunch of cases popping up,” Snipes said.
Every age range had new cases Monday, according to the county dashboard. The smallest number and only single digit was four new cases, reported among those in their 80s. The largest number was 44, reported among residents in their 40s, followed by 40 cases for those in their 30s, 39 cases among adolescents, 35 cases among those in their 20s, 30 among residents in their 50s, 23 cases for people in their 60s, 12 cases for those in their 70s and 11 cases among children.
Nineteen of the confirmed cases are from test samples taken more than two weeks ago, and one case transferred out of county jurisdiction Monday, county spokeswoman Sharon Trower said via email.
Forty of Monday’s cases are probable, Trower said in her email. Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household, and those for which antigen tests have provided “presumptive laboratory evidence” of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
None of the new cases are linked to nursing homes or the county jail, she said in her email. There were no new fatalities included in Monday’s report, but officials reported 155 recoveries.
Brazoria County has reported 18,169 cases of COVID-19, of which 3,162 are active and 827 are probable. There have been 13,990 recoveries and 190 fatalities.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
