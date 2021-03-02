The Johnson & Johnson version of the COVID-19 vaccine — known as the only one available in the United States that requires just one shot — is in Texas today. The Texas Department of State Health Services directed 18,000 doses to three of the state mega-hubs, which includes 12,000 sent to NRG Stadium in Houston.
Next week’s allocation, according to the department, will be more than 200,000 doses. Where those 200,000-plus doses are going within the state will be known Friday.
More than 42,700 people in Brazoria County, or around 11.4 percent, have received their first dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, according to the latest numbers compiled by Covid Act Now. More than 23,200 people, or 6.2 percent, have received their second injection.
There were 100 new COVID-19 cases and 175 recoveries Monday, according to the county’s daily report. There were also nine probable cases and two transferred out of the county. One of the 100 new cases is from a test that’s more than two weeks old.
Pearland led cities again with 24 cases, followed by 16 in Angleton, 15 each in Alvin and Lake Jackson, four in Clute, three each in Freeport, Manvel and Richwood, two each in Brazoria and West Columbia, and one each in Jones Creek and Liverpool.
People in their 40s led age groups with 19 cases, followed by 15 among people aged 10-19 years, 14 among people in their 20s, 12 each among people in their 30s and 50s, eight among people in their 60s, six among people in their 70s, three among children aged nine years and younger, and two among people aged 80 years and older.
Probable cases account for those exhibiting COVID symptoms and who are linked to others who have tested positive for the virus, usually by living in the same household. The definition of probable cases also includes those for which antigen tests have provided presumptive laboratory evidence of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
