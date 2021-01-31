ANGLETON — Community Health Network distributed 400 vaccine doses Saturday to relieved recipients.
Hundreds of cars were waiting in line, all in an orderly fashion. There appeared to be little confusion and almost a rhythm as each encounter and vaccination occurred.
A diabetic and a schoolteacher, Pearland resident Heather Engle signed up to receive a vaccine as soon as she could, though she encountered hurdles.
“I actually signed up through my school. My school is actually in Galveston County. The first one I was supposed to go to was canceled, so I wasn’t able to go to that one, and then another time they were just giving vaccines to first responders,” Engle said. “Now I’m here ready to catch up as I am teaching in-person.”
Getting vaccinated made Sadivha Ganbikota feel more comfortable navigating outside his home, he said. He is a Fort Bend County resident.
“I feel more confident to go out and go do things without having to worry to get sick,” Ganbikota said. “I signed up here as soon as I knew there was another spot available.”
All hands
Community Health Network’s mass vaccination event was quickly planned with the support of the Homeland Preparedness Project, as well as oversight with the Brazoria County Office of Emergency Management, the Brazoria County Health Department and the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the nonprofit's Business Development and Emergency Preparedness Manager Ezreal Garcia said.
“The majority of volunteers and staff are all Community Health Network staff plus Homeland Preparedness, and we do have some staff from Brazosport ISD,” Garcia said.
Already having worked with Community Health Network several times, Brazosport ISD Health Services Coordinator Molly James felt obliged to volunteer Saturday.
“They're vaccinating a lot of our employees as well,” James said. “They wanted to do this mass site, they needed some extra nurses, so I just put the word out and four of us were able to help out.”
Community Health Network staff and volunteers checked people’s information, gave the shot, and then wrote a time in removable marker on recipients’ cars.
“We’re sending people to rest for 15 minutes in their car, to make sure they don’t have any negative reactions,” James said.
Recovery time
Medical Reserve Corps volunteers were volunteering their time Saturday to make sure people were reacting well to their vaccinations. Volunteers came from various backgrounds, though Debra Niemann felt inspired to do her part as a registered nurse, she said.
“We all just volunteered, and then we did some training, and here we are. There are also medical professionals nearby,” Niemann said. “This is my first event, but I have not noticed any adverse reactions since I’ve been here. Everybody has been very complimentary about how well it’s organized and how well it's coming through. It's been really nice that everyone’s been really nice today."
Other members of the same household often are unable to receive the vaccine on the same day, including Richwood residents Debbie and Frank Lewis.
“I’m the only one that had it,” Debbie said. “I’m glad I could. It was very well-organized and everybody was friendly and everybody was great.”
“I am planning on getting the vaccine later, once I can,” Frank said.
Future plans for distribution
Eight Community Health Network locations were enrolled to receive the vaccine, Community Health Network Chief Medical Officer Dr. Yvette Pointdexter said.
“The Moderna vaccine is the one that we received and it comes in lots of, basically, 100 doses. We were able to receive it at several different locations, and so we were able to get these vaccines out to the community.” Pointdexter said. “We have a lot more in store as far as vaccines go in the future. Our goal is to reach 1,000 a day, as long as we can get that allocation from the state.”
Pointdexter looks forward to having monoclonal antibody therapeutic treatment that has also been emergency-authorized for mild and moderate COVID-19, she said.
“I hope that we see it soon,” Pointdexter said. “The state will let us know soon.”
Poindexter’s biggest concern is hesitancy against receiving the vaccine, she said.
“People need to know that all they need to do is try and sign up, and then they’ll know that once they qualify or there’s space, they may get it,” Pointdexter said.
Most of the Saturday morning’s vaccine recipients registered online through their website or social media, Community Health Network Chief Executive Officer Mark Young said. He looks forward to expanding and further simplifying the registration and follow-up process in the future.
“Our electronic system, our registration, this is all pretty much handled online by the patient registering and they get regular electronic messaging. Right now follow-ups for appointments are emails but we're going to try to move into more SMS messaging,” Young said. “To register, people can just go online and scan the QR code on the website or that we’ve been posting on social media.”
People who registered for the vaccine are primarily from Brazoria County, but anyone was invited to register, Young said.
“We targeted a lot of our own patients and there's a lot more folks they’ve registered, so hopefully we're going to be able to do more for everyone soon,” Young said.
The vaccine does not cost anything, though any insurance information must be provided, Young said.
“We’ll bill their insurance for administration, and people that are uninsured, there's a government program which covers their vaccines,” Young said. “But we need people to be able to give us good information for their insurance, if they have insurance.”
Double-digit cases
Brazoria County reported 89 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, along with 68 probable cases and 243 recoveries. Of the 89 new cases, 17 were from tests that were more than two weeks old. Saturday's count is the lowest reported in 2021.
Saturday’s new case count included eight Brazoria County jail inmates and two residents at Laurel Court nursing home in Alvin.
Two COVID-19 related deaths were reported Saturday — a woman in her 80s from Alvin and a man in his 70s from Sweeny.
Of county municipalities, 28 people tested positive in Pearland, 14 in Alvin, 13 in Angleton, nine in Lake Jackson, six in Freeport and five in Manvel. Two tested positive in Richwood, Oyster Creek, Liverpool, Iowa Colony, Brazoria and Clute. One each tested positve in Jones Creek and Sweeny, according to county-provided data.
Among age groups, 16 adolescents, 15 people in their 20s, 14 people each in their 30s and in their 50s, 11 people in their 40s, 10 children under 10 years old, eight people in their 60s and one person in their 70s tested positive for the virus.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household, as well as those for which antigen tests have provided “presumptive laboratory evidence” of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.