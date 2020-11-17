ANGLETON — Brazoria County officials reported the deaths of an Alvin man in his 30s, and an Angleton woman and a Pearland man both in their 70s along with 96 cases Tuesday.
The Alvin man in his 30s is the second-youngest COVID-19 fatality reported among Brazoria County residents, Public Information Officer Sharon Trower said.
The new cases include an employee and a resident of Windsong Care Center in Pearland and an employee of Country Village Care in Angleton, Trower said. No cases were linked to the county jail, she said.
The greatest number of new cases was reported among residents of Pearland (36), followed by Alvin (15), and Angleton and Manvel (nine each). New cases were also reported in Iowa Colony (four), Clute (three), Lake Jackson, West Columbia and Sweeny (two each), and in Brazoria and Freeport (one each).
Every age range saw a new case on Tuesday, with the greatest number, 19, reported among people in their 50s. The next highest number reported was for people in their 40s (14), followed by people in their 20s and in their 30s (13 each), and people in their 60s (10). Seven adolescents, six people in their 70s, one child and one person in their 80s were included among the new cases.
Three cases came from tests that were administered over two weeks ago, and three cases were transferred out of Brazoria County jurisdiction, she said.
Twelve probable cases were also reported as part of the 96, bumping that number up to 162, according to the county dashboard.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household, as well as those for which antigen tests have provided “presumptive laboratory evidence” of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
Another 70 recoveries reported Tuesday bumped that number up to 11,323, according to the dashboard. There have been 12,760 cases reported in Brazoria County, of which 1,113 remain active. There have been 162 fatalities.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.