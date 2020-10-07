LAKE JACKSON — The city’s boil water notice ended Tuesday evening, meaning residents can use their water for consumption straight out of the tap for the first time in about 11 days.
Texas Commission on Environmental Quality used test results to determine the city had gotten its free chlorine levels high enough to rescind the boil water notice at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The notice was issued Sept. 26, after TCEQ initially issued a “do not use” notice Sept. 25 for all of Brazosport Water Authority’s distribution after initial genetic material for Naegleria fowleri, rare brain-eating amoeba, was discovered in Lake Jackson.
TCEQ soon discovered the problem was within the city’s system, not Brazosport Water Authority’s water.
The boil water notice ending does not eliminate the risk of Naegleria fowleri in city water. TCEQ still urges residents not to get water up their noses, avoid putting their heads under water and allowing children to play with things like Slip-n-Slides or hoses. Residents should still run their water for five minutes before using it.
City Council and staff have not considered a utility bill discount in light of the water disaster in the city, but don’t want residents to bear the brunt of the operations the situation requires.
People should report if their water bills increase, City Manager Modesto Mundo said, since the bills should not reflect the opening of fire hydrants done near their homes or businesses in order to flush old water out of the system and bring in new water.
However, the bills coming out will reflect a 35-day water cycle, so they might be higher than the previous bill, which reflected a 28-day cycle, Mundo said. The city has eight 28-day cycles and four 35-day cycles.
Residents will still be expected to pay for their utility usage, unless the council decides otherwise. That item has not been on any council agendas, including the meeting they had Monday.
Utility bills typically bring in $1.1 million per month. Water makes up $420,000 of that, while sewer is $435,000 and garbage is another $269,000, city staff said.
Water is billed per 1,000 gallons used. Running a faucet for five minutes, as the city has recommended residents do during the flushing process, uses about 10 gallons of water.
At that meeting, Mundo reported the water disaster has cost them about $48,000 so far, and all of that is payroll. They haven’t factored in the cost of chlorine, food and other things.
The city would have to spend a threshold of $1.38 million to be reimbursed by the state or federal government, Mundo said. They will likely be a “far cry” from that, but will keep tracking expenses in case, he said. Insurance would likely not cover costs either, since insurance covers expenses from significant events, not costs of compliance, he said.
The city has reserve funds in case they’re needed, including $4.6 million — 31 percent of the city’s annual operation budget — in an operating reserve fund, an anticipated transfer of $1.1 million from this year’s budget savings and another capital fund of $2.48 million, Mundo said.
“I think we have enough cash on hand to get us through this emergency,” he said.
Rounds of testing Sunday and Monday all tested higher than 1.0 parts per million of free chlorine conversion, Mundo said. The threshold to get the city off the boil water notice was 0.2 parts per million.
Residents were notified by the city’s emergency notification system when the notice was rescinded. To sign up for those notifications, which can be through call, text and email, visit bit.ly/3llrka8.
The boil water notice occurred because TCEQ tested 54 places in the city’s water system Sept. 26 and found 14 too low for chlorine residuals.
The city will now have to maintain a free chlorine level of 1.0 for 60 days to ensure the potential amoeba — which killed 6-year-old Josiah McIntyre on Sept. 8 — is cleared from the system. The 60-day timeline started Tuesday evening, according to the city’s announcement.
It is possible the chlorine levels could be lowered or adjusted if the system is holding at a number higher than 1.0, Mundo said, but engineers would have to determine that.
The city is bringing in an outside engineering firm to help get it through the 60-day chlorine conversion process, he said. While TCEQ has been a great help so far, it has to get back to its regulatory role, Mundo said.
Crews from Sugar Land, Pearland and Houston have also been helpful with various parts of resolving the issues, he said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.