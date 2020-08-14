The Brazoria County Fair will go on, albeit on a smaller scale to still allow the fair to meet its goals while taking precautions against the spread of COVID-19.
The announcement came Thursday afternoon from the Brazoria County Fair Association, in which Fair President Darrel Bagley said they came to the decision after close talks with county officials that revealed a fair in the traditional sense wasn’t prudent for public health.
Bagley said the goal of the fair is so local youth can “gain educational experiences through exhibition of livestock, art, science, rodeo, and other youth related projects. These experiences provide an opportunity for youth to gain financial support for higher education through the sales of these projects and through the BCFA Scholarship program.”
The fair is working with youth exhibitors to move forward with a modified plan.
“Once final arrangements have been secured, we will make ‘The Modified Plan’ available to all,” Bagley said in his statement.
People wanting to help with the fair can visit the website at brazoriacountyfair.com to seek information about becoming a sponsor, buyer or joining a committee or buyers’ group.
The fair’s decision comes as the spread of COVID-19 infections shows little sign of abating. It took slightly longer than a week for Brazoria County to eclipse the mark for the 7,000th reported COVID-19 case, keeping the county on relatively the same pace as it was when it posted the 6,000th cumulative case Aug. 5.
The county has been adding 1,000 new infections about every 10 days since mid-July.
For the day Thursday, there were 117 reported cases, though County Judge Matt Sebesta said there were no deaths and no new reports from nursing and assisted-living facilities or the county jail. There were also 47 recoveries.
Nearly half the cases came from Pearland, which reported 51. Among the other municipalities, Alvin had 14 cases, there were nine in Iowa Colony, eight each in Clute and Manvel, seven in Lake Jackson, six in Freeport, three each from Angleton, Brazoria and West Columbia, and one each in Brookside Village, Damon, Liverpool and Richwood.
As for age groups, people in their 20s had the most cases Thursday with 30. Both the 30s and 40s age groups had 23 cases each. There were 15 cases among people in their 50s, 12 among people in their 60s, four among people in their 70s, and three cases each for people aged younger than 10 years old, those 10 to 19 years old and more than 80 years old.
None of the state prison units reported any new cases among their inmates Thursday. Darrington shows 24 active cases in inmates and 14 in employees. Terrell had 13 cases among employees and 13 cases among inmates.
At Ramsey, there are six cases among inmates and 12 in employees. Clemens had all 85 people on medical restriction removed from that classification and no active cases among inmates, while reporting three active employee cases. Stringfellow reported no inmate cases and 13 active employee cases.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
Dancin’ Dolls practice, plantation shut down
After mass testing, Columbia High School’s Dancin’ Dolls program took at least this week off from practice hiatus after receiving “a couple” of positive results for COVID-19, Superintendent Steven Galloway said.
Galloway added a staff member had tested positive for the novel coronavirus as well.
The school also conducted a close-contact investigation, which the rest of the team passed, Galloway said.
Practices are canceled until at least Wednesday. Staff will evaluate whether a longer postponement is necessary next week, Galloway said.
All the patients are stably recovering at home, he said.
Varner Hogg Plantation will also close down to the public for two weeks after being “notified of staff exposure to COVID-19,” according to a statement.
The site will be sanitizing thoroughly and the reopening will be evaluated in the coming two weeks.
All events, including the planned farmer’s market this weekend, are canceled at least until the site is cleared to reopen.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.