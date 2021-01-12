ANGLETON — UTMB Health is out of COVID-19 vaccines until at least Wednesday, according to a hospital news release.
Spokeswoman Tonya Visor did not know when the next shipment would reach the Angleton-Danbury campus but said she should know “later this week.”
Residents who have had their first dose will be contacted to schedule an appointment for their second round, according to the notice.
CHI St. Luke’s Health Brazosport also does not take walk-in appointments and urges residents to be patient and stay updated on the hospital’s website, spokeswoman Vanessa Astros said in a statement.
“People interested in obtaining the vaccine once available to the general public can fill out a form on our website and a member of our team will contact them once the vaccine is available to the general public,” Astros said in a statement.
The county health department also provided an update stating the agency is booked for all its current supply of vaccinations and to check back for additional news.
Monday’s 140 reported COVID-19 cases was the lowest report since Dec. 27 but helped the county pass the 23,000 milestone, according to county data.
Pearland led Monday’s count with 37 residents testing positive, followed by 16 Angleton residents and 15 from Alvin. Nine from Manvel, five each from Lake Jackson and Freeport, three each from Clute, Brazoria and West Columbia, two each from Iowa Colony, Liverpool and Holiday Lakes and a Richwood resident also came back with a positive diagnosis.
Residents in their 40s were the most affected among age groups accounting for 23 cases each, followed by 18 adolescents, 17 in their 30s, 15 in their 20s and a dozen in their 50s. Nine people in their 60s, five children younger than 10 and four residents in their 70s also were added to the case count.
Of Monday’s new cases, three were from tests administered more than two weeks ago and 37 were considered probable.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household, as well as those for which antigen tests have provided “presumptive laboratory evidence” of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
County officials also reported 323 residents recovered.
With the addition of Monday’s numbers, Brazoria County reached 23,056 reported cases of COVID-19, of which 4,409 are active and 1,056 are probable. There have been 17,373 recoveries and 218 fatalities.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
