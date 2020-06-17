ANGLETON — Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta believes younger adults who are letting their guards down could be responsible a spike in positive COVID-19 tests, he said after another day of reporting 30-plus new cases.
“The numbers speak for themselves with our cases under 50,” Sebesta said. “The folks in the older populations have been more careful. It’s just community spread.”
Of the total reported patients, nearly 65 percent of them are younger than 50, according to county data.
Residents in their 30s are the most affected age group in the county, accounting for 17 percent of positive results, according to county data. That percentage has been relatively stead during the last week, with 18.5 percent of positive tests registered to people in their 30s.
Among people in their 20s, however, the increase has been significant. That age group accounts for 16.7 percent of total cases since the disease reached the county, but 23 percent of cases over the last week.
However, the county is not in a dire situation, Sebesta said. Hospitalization is still low in the county and many beds remain available should they be needed, he said.
Pearland residents accounted for 40 percent of Tuesday’s 31 reported cases, according to county data. Three women in their 30s, two men in their 20s, two men in their 30s, a man in his 50s, a woman in her 40s, a man in her 60s, a teenager girl and a boy and girl younger than 10 were announced to have tested positive Tuesday afternoon.
In Alvin, women in their 60s, 50s and two in their 30s and men in their 50s and 30s were reported positive for COVID-19. Alvin boys in their teens and younger than 10 also reported as probable cases.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and usually in the same household as others who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
An Iowa Colony man in his 50s, an Iowa Colony woman in her 40s, a Sweeny woman in her 40s, a Manvel male teenager were also reported to have tested positive.
Others to have reported positive include an Angleton man in his 20s and a woman in her 40s, a Freeport teenage boy, a Freeport boy younger than 10 and a Freeport woman in her 20s.
One of the reported positives was a Clemens Unit employee in Brazoria, Sebesta said.
The county also reported 15 recoveries.
Brazoria County has now recorded 970 residents with 273 active, 651 recovered and 33 probable. Thirteen infected people have died.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
