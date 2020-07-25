ANGLETON — Brazoria County officials reported 130 new cases across 20 communities Saturday evening — including one resident of The Landing at Watercrest in Shadow Creek Ranch in Pearland.
“I believe that’s a first,” County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
He did not know the gender or age range of the person, or whether they were still housed in the facility. A representative from the facility was not immediately available for comment.
The county also announced 157 new recoveries, which continues to follow the trend of increased recoveries officials expected to see after the recent surge of infections, Sebesta said.
“The highlight of today’s report is the number of recoveries,” he said.
A total of 37 new cases were reported in Pearland, including a man and woman each in their 70s and two girls under the age of 10. Two men and three women in their 60s were included, as were one woman and eight men in their 50s. Two men and three women in their 40s, one man and two women in their 30s, six men and two women in their 20s and two men and one woman under 20 completed the city’s new additions.
Further south, 20 new cases were reported in Alvin, and 13 were reported in Angleton.
Cases among Alvin’s men included one in his 70s, four in their 60s, two in their 50s and two in their 40s, one in his 30s and one under the age of 20. Female Alvin residents reported positive included two women in their 20s, one in her 40s, two in their 50s, two in their 60s, one in her 70s, and a woman 80 or older.
Angleton residents included a girl under 20, three women in their 20s and two in their 50s, a man under 20, two men in their 20s, three in their 40s, and one man in his 50s.
In Freeport, three men in their 50s and three men under 20 were included in the new cases, as was a man in his 20s, a woman 80 or older, and two women in their 30s.
Brazoria’s new cases spanned people of various age ranges: a man and woman in their 70s and a woman 80 or older were included in the count, as was a man and woman both in their 60s, a man and woman both in their 50s, a man and woman both in their 20s, and a man in his 30s.
Eight new cases each were reported in Lake Jackson and in Iowa Colony. Lake Jackson’s cases included two men in their 60s and two in their 40s, a man in his 30s, a woman in her 30s, a woman in her 50s, and a woman 80 or older. In Iowa Colony, two men in their 30s and a man under 20 were reported positive, as were two women in their 60s, two in their 30s, and a woman in her 20s.
Three, four and five new cases were reported in Rosharon, Clute and Manvel, respectively. In Rosharon, men in their 20s, 40s and 50s were reported positive, as were a Clute man in his 50s, a man in his 20s, a woman in her 30s and a boy under 10. One Manvel women each in her 50s and 60s, a man and woman both in their 30s, and a man under 20 were reported as positive for the novel coronavirus.
Two cases each were reported in Richwood and in Jones Creek: a Richwood man and woman both in their 40s, as well as a Jones Creek man in his 30s and woman in her 40s.
One man under 20 was reported in Damon and in Liverpool. An Oyster Creek woman in her 50s, a Sweeny man in his 30s, a Bailey’s Prairie man in his 60s, a Danbury woman in her 40s, a West Columbia woman in her 60s, and a Hillcrest Village boy under 10 rounded out the new cases.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
As seen previously, the new cases span the age ranges of people, from children under 10 to people in their 80s or older, which shows that the virus can touch anyone, Sebesta said.
“We’ve had cases from infants into people in their 90s,” he said.
County officials did not report any new deaths, which is “always good news,” Sebesta said.
None of Saturday’s cases were linked to the Brazoria County Jail or to local prison units, and no probable cases were reported. Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
As of Saturday evening, Brazoria County has reported 4,779 cases of COVID-19 in all. Of those, 2,461 are active while 2,266 people have recovered. Nineteen cases are considered probable, and 33 people have died.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
