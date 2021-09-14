3 P.M. UPDATE
About 50 percent of Angleton remained without power by 3 p.m. Tuesday, Mayor Jason Perez said.
“My house to be included, but I’m the least of the worries,” Perez said. said.
The city met to develop a game plan Tuesday morning after Hurricane Nicholas caused damage overnight, he said. City Council canceled its regular meeting, so that people with agenda items won’t need to travel to City Hall. Instead, council would have an emergency meeting at 6 p.m. to determine whether they need to act on anything monetary or contractural, Perez said.
Residents could tune in via Zoom, he said.
“We are meeting with the debris management company at 3 o’clock,” he said. “Just by running around the city there’s a lot of trees, fences, just debris all over. For the most part it’s picked up but lined up along the sidewalks and roadways.”
With a lack of power in the community, city officials planned to use the Angleton Recreation Center as a cooling and charging station, similar to how it was used during the freeze, Perez said.
“Watch social media for that plan once we pull the trigger on that,” he said. “We got the ball rolling this morning but had to find a generator because the building did not have power yet.”
A city staff member has been in contact with Texas New Mexico Power for updates, and a majority of folks could be back online by 7 p.m. Tuesday, but Perez has not seen a whole lot of activity as far as what had come on, he said. There are pockets that may have been restored, but as of Tuesday afternoon there were major thoroughfares through town that still have a lot of lights out, he said.
Power crews were supposed to hit hospitals, nursing homes, police and fire first, Perez said.
“We just ask the residents to be patient,” he said. “We might start getting hot and tired, and want a nice warm meal, and it’s a process we just have to get through. There’s only so much power companies can do hour by hour, and we appreciate them and just have to be patient.”
MORE CLOSINGS: The school district announced it will not have classes Wednesday because of the widespread power outages affecting the community. Columbia-Brazoria ISD announced this afternoon it would hold off resuming classes until at least Thursday.
1 P.M. UPDATE
Southern Brazoria County's two largest school districts will remain closed tomorrow as the community cleans up from Hurricane Nicholas and copes with a alack of electricity.
Brazosport and Angleton ISDs extended their closures through Wednesday, and Sweeny ISD announced the same, stating that closure will give families and staff time to recover and clean up from Hurricane Nicholas. The Sweeny ISD Board of Trustees meeting scheduled for today has also been canceled.
“Our hope is that we will be able to return to a normal school schedule on Thursday,” an emailed statement from the district states.
Columbia-Brazoria ISD will release an update by 6 p.m. regarding whether the district will resume normal operations Wednesday as planned. Danbury ISD also is still discussing its status.
Brazosport College will remain closed Wednesday, officials shared via email Tuesday afternoon. All classes are canceled and the Bill and Julia May Children’s Center will remain closed; faculty, staff and students should not come to campus, the email states.
Alvin Community College had not yet made a decision about whether it would have classes Wednesday, a spokesman said.
