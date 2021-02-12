LAKE JACKSON — Video released of a Lake Jackson woman tackling a man accused of looking into her windows went viral following a television news report Wednesday night.
The incident took place shortly after 7 a.m. Jan. 31 in the 300 block of Redwood Street. The caller, Phyllis Pena, told police she saw the suspect after returning home from a trip to the store.
“Officers got over in the area, the (man), as soon as he saw the officers, took off running,” said Roy Welch, public information officer with the Lake Jackson Police Department. “He ran around (the house), officers gave chase, he ran back around the front of the house where the original caller had called from. She happened to be standing outside, and right in front of the dash cam, she forearm-tackled the gentleman.”
Police arrested the man, 19-year-old Zane Zackery Hawkins, shortly thereafter. Hawkins is charged with evading arrest, resisting arrest and possession of a Penalty Group 1 controlled substance, with an amount less than 4 grams but more than or equal to 1 gram.
He was placed into the Brazoria County jail under a combined bond amount of $15,000 — two $2,500 bonds for the resisting arrest and evading arrest charges, and $10,000 for the drug charge. Penalty Group 1 controlled substances include a long list of opiates of various types and compositions.
Hawkins could face enhanced penalties, since he has a previous conviction for evading arrest. A Class A misdemeanor, the prior conviction could result in the charge becoming a state jail felony.
Class A misdemeanors are punishable by up to a year in jail, while a state jail felony carries a sentence of 180 days to two years’ confinement. The resisting arrest charge is also a Class A misdemeanor, while the narcotics charge is a third-degree felony. Those felonies are punishable by two to 10 years in state prison.
A Brazoria County grand jury indicted Hawkins for evading arrest in December 2018. He pleaded guilty in October 2019 to the charge — pleaded down from a felony to a Class A misdemeanor — and received a one-year suspended jail sentence, two years of probation and 80 hours of community service.
His last appearance in the Brazoria County jail was in October 2019 following an arrest on a charge of disorderly conduct, a Class C misdemeanor, records indicate. Hawkins pleaded guilty to that crime last June and paid a $300 fine.
