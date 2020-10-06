LAKE JACKSON — The city's boil water notice ended Tuesday evening, meaning residents can drink water straight out of their taps for the first time in more than a week.
The boil water notice ending does not eliminate the risk of Naegleria fowleri, a rare brain-eating amoeba, in city water, but the amoeba cannot be contracted by drinking.
TCEQ still urges residents not to get water up their noses, avoid putting their heads underwater and allowing children to play with things like Slip-n-Slides or garden hoses. Residents should still run their water for five minutes before using it.
The boil notice was rescinded because Lake Jackson brought its free chlorine levels high enough to meet TCEQ's standard of at least 0.2 parts per million. The city had 14 out of 54 samples that tested lower than state standard of 0.5 parts per million of chloramine Sept. 26, triggering the boil notice.
That was the day after the city received test results that indicated the initial genetic material for Naegleria fowleri was present at three locations in the city. Two of those locations could have been where 6-year-old Josiah McIntyre contracted the amoeba before his death Sept. 8: at the Civic Center splash pad and a hose bib at his house.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requires the city to bring its free chlorine levels to 1.0 parts per million for 60 days to ensure the amoeba is cleared from the system. That timeline began this evening, according to an emergency message from the city.
To view the new notice, visit lakejackson-tx.gov.
