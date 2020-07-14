Brazoria County again broke a record by reporting 190 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
This is 65 more cases than the previous record of 125. The county had never reported more than 100 cases in a day before July 2.
County officials were still working on inputting case data after 6 p.m. Tuesday, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
There were also 96 recoveries and no deaths to report Tuesday, Sebesta said.
The high number of cases could possibly could be attributed to July 4th activity, Sebesta said.
“We are 10 days from July 4th so we could very well be starting to see some July 4th influences,” Sebesta said.
Pearland had the most new cases Tuesday with 45, followed by 36 from Alvin, and 31 from Angleton. Clute had 19 new cases, Lake Jackson had 14 and Freeport had 11, according to county data.
Bonnie, Bailey's Prairie, Oyster Creek, Rosharon, Iowa Colony and Liverpool had one new case each.
Brazoria had nine new cases, Richwood had three and Brookside and Danbury had two each, according to county data.
Manvel, Sweeny and West Columbia each had four new cases Tuesday.
One nursing home resident and three employees tested positive for the virus at Country Village Care in Angleton, Sebesta said.
Two employees of Oak Village Healthcare, one employee of Elmcroft assisted living and one employee of Lake Jackson Assisted Living, all in Lake Jackson, tested positive, Sebesta said.
Other nursing home employees who tested positive include two at The Colonnades nursing home in Pearland and one at The Fountains Assisted Living in Sweeny, Sebesta said.
“So we had 10 nursing home employees scattered over six locations throughout the county,” Sebesta said. “We also had four TDCJ employees test positive for the virus.”
The recovery numbers should climb along with case numbers, he said.
“We’ve been at 100 cases for a week and a half or better so that’s a lagging thing, you, know at some point in time, as our numbers climb, several weeks in time, our recoveries should be close to matching that,” Sebesta said.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
