Children who require hospitalization will not be placed in a bed in Southern Brazoria County, but it has nothing to do with the pandemic, officials say.
Staff at CHI St. Luke’s Health Brazosport, UTMB Health Angleton-Danbury Campus and Sweeny Community Hospital are capable of treating and stabilizing pediatric patients until they are transferred to a facility with pediatric inpatient beds, representatives said.
The flow of pediatric patients at UTMB has remained predictable, Administrator and Associate Chief Nursing Officer Beth Reimschissel said. The system offers primary, urgent and emergency care in Angleton, she said, but the system’s nearby pediatric inpatient beds are in Clear Lake and Galveston.
Pediatrics is not a major service line at CHI St. Luke’s Health Brazosport, CEO Al Guevara said.
Pediatric patients needing admission are referred to the children’s hospitals in Houston, he said, including Memorial Hermann and Texas Children’s.
CHI St. Luke’s Brazosport usually treats children through outpatient or emergency department care, Guevara said.
If a child comes into the Sweeny emergency room, the staff knows exactly how to deal with it, Director of Marketing and Public Affairs Tracie Copeland said. There is a direct phone line to specific hospitals in case of an emergency, she said.
Sweeny staff is able to triage and stabilize the patient until they are transferred, sometimes by ambulance or medical helicopter, to a facility where long-term, inpatient pediatric care is available, Copeland said.
The process is the same whether it has to do with COVID-19 or another medical issue, Reimschissel said. Those seeking coronavirus-related care at the Angleton-Danbury campus are primarily adults, she said.
FACT: Pediatric patients who require inpatient care for any reason, COVID or another medical issue, will be transferred to a hospital outside of Brazoria County.
