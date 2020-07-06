ANGLETON — A big going away party was no longer doable, but Wendy Bryant still wanted to celebrate her daughter returning to the U.S. Army, so she asked the City of Angleton and County Judge Matt Sebesta to help with a surprise parade.
The Angleton Fire Department drove by with firetrucks and a parade of her family members at the Veterans Park gazebo Sunday.
“I contacted Mayor Jason Perez and he immediately was on board with helping us and it went from there,” Wendy said. “I contacted Matt Sebesta also and he was excited to be a part of it. He gave us a resolution honoring her service.”
Wendy’s daughter, Sgt. MaKenna Coe Bryant, recently signed up for another three years in the armed forces.
“My daughter graduated from Sergeant school in February and from Airborne school in April and she is leaving on Wednesday to go to Washington state,” Wendy said.
The party, to be complete with a crawfish boil and water slide, was swiftly canceled after the coronavirus pandemic.
“We originally wanted to have a big blowout for her as a combined birthday party and going away party,” Wendy said. “Once COVID got kicked up again we put the parade together in a week.”
MaKenna was unaware of the festivities her mom had planned.
“I am at a loss for words, I think,” MaKenna said. “It means a lot to me that they went to all the trouble of everyone coming out.”
MaKenna’s best friend Cassidy Marquis helped facilitate the surprise party.
“I told her we were going to a late lunch for her birthday and when she asked where we were going I told her this cool new restaurant in Angleton called the gazebo,” Marquis said.
The surprise party, comprised of mainly family, hadn’t gotten together since MaKenna’s first going away party four years ago, MaKenna said.
“We’ve been able to see each other here and there, not as much as usual,” Wendy said. “A lot of FaceTime and Zoom calls. It’s nice to see everyone.”
MaKenna’s sister Brittney Bannert was shocked when she originally talked about going into the service.
“When she first told us she was going into the Army back in 2017 we were like ‘Ah no you’re not’ because she’s the baby of the family,” Bannert said. “Everyone was always taking care of her, but it was good for her.”
Although sad she is leaving, Wendy is very happy for her daughter.
“I am so so proud of her,” Wendy said. “I am happy she is doing what she wants to do but I am very worried just because I am a mom.”
