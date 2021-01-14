ANGLETON — More than 18 percent of people being tested for COVID-19 in Brazoria County are receiving positive results, data shows, but that percentage is down slightly from the beginning of the year.
The positive rate of 18.4 percent Thursday is down from 19.9 percent reported Jan. 1, when it peaked after a steady climb that began around Oct. 9, which had a rate of just 3.8 percent, according to Covid Act Now. The state positive test rate Thursday stood at 19.6 percent.
The percentage of positive tests is reflected in the number of new cases being reported by the county each day. Thursday’s addition of 347 cases sent the county over the 24,000-case milestone since the beginning of the pandemic in mid-March, only three days after it surpassed 23,000 cases.
Six more people died from COVID-19 complications, the county said Thursday, bringing cumulative deaths in the county to 231 people.
A man from Lake Jackson in his 90s, a man from Damon in his 70s, a man from Brazoria in his 70s, a man from Pearland in his 50s, a woman from Angleton in her 90s and a man from Sweeny in his 80s were announced Thursday as the county’s latest reported fatalities.
Trauma Area R, which includes 10 counties including Brazoria County, had just 12 remaining intensive-care beds remaining Wednesday and 359 available hospital beds overall, according to data provided by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Brazoria County shares Trauma Service Area R with Chambers, Galveston, Hardin, Jasper, Jefferson, Liberty, Newton and Orange counties.
Thursday’s cases include one resident from the Tuscany Village nursing home facility, but none in the county jail, according to Brazoria County spokeswoman Sharon Trower’s daily report.
Pearland residents accounted for 95 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, with 28 new cases in Alvin and 24 in Lake Jackson. Angleton had 17, Manvel had 16, Freeport had 14, Iowa Colony had 10 and Sweeny had nine. Clute, Brazoria and West Columbia each had eight new cases, Richwood had seven and Holiday Lakes had three. Brookside Village, Bailey’s Prairie, Oyster Creek and Damon had two each, and Bonney and Liverpool had one each, according to county data.
People in their 30s led Thursday’s new reported cases of COVID-19 (53), followed by people in their 50s (44), people in their 40s (42), those in their 20s (36), adolescents (30), those in their 60s (25) and those in their 70s (12). Nine new cases were reported among people 80 and older, and six new cases were reported among people under 10 years old, according to county data.
Of Thursday’s 347 new cases, 90 were probable, bumping probable cases to 1,135 people.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household. The definition of probable cases also includes those for which antigen tests have provided presumptive laboratory evidence of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
Three COVID-19 cases transferred out of jurisdiction and 23 cases are reported from tests that are more than two weeks old, according to Thursday’s report.
Active infections in the county are at 4,599 people, and with 233 recoveries added Thursday, the total recovered countywide is 18,049.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.