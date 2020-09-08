LAKE JACKSON — A 10-hour negotiation ended peacefully Tuesday morning with a person surrendering to officers, officials say.
A call about a person shooting a gun inside a house in the 200 block of Rabbit Trail came in at about 10 p.m. Monday, Brazoria County Sheriff’s Lt. Varon Snelgrove said.
The person was barricaded overnight before peacefully surrendering, Snelgrove said. No one was injured.
Snelgrove plans to release more information today, he said.
