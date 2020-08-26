At the intersection of health and weather crises, Community Health Network Chief Administrative Officer Penny Pabst said most of the COVID-19 testing sites should remain open.
“So far we’re keeping our testing sites open, except for the county asked us to close the Angleton fairgrounds because they’re using those for the staging area for the voluntary evacuations — if they become mandatory, that’ll become a staging area,” Pabst said late Tuesday. “And we’re doing screenings out there in coordination with the evacuation — we’re doing the screening for COVID-19 as they evacuate on the buses.”
She said the network was asked to close the West Columbia test site, but other than those two, the rest of the sites associated with Community Health Network centers continue to operate.
“If we have to close because the county declares an emergency and asks us to evacuate, we’ll have to close our site, but we’ll do virtual care,” and testing would resume when safe to do so, Pabst said.
As Tuesday drew to a close, Brazoria County announced its 11th consecutive day of fewer than 100 COVID-19 reports with 98. That’s the most in a day since 128 on Aug. 14, which also corresponds to the last day of triple-digit reports.
Along with the 98 coronavirus cases, there were also 209 recoveries. There were no deaths announced.
Because of the new method of reporting, the number of active cases dropped again as the recovered numbers grow. There were 3,470 cumulative active cases as of Tuesday, which is 111 fewer than Monday. There are 561 fewer active cases since the top mark of 4,031, set Aug. 21.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
County Judge Matt Sebesta said there were no new reports from local nursing facilities, but there were 23 new cases at the county jail among inmates and one new report of an employee infection in one of the state prison units in the county.
Among the new cases, Angleton led municipalities with 31 cases, followed by Pearland (29) and Alvin (11). Three places — Freeport, Lake Jackson and West Columbia — had three cases each. Manvel had six cases, there were five in Clute, two each in Iowa Colony and Sweeny, and one each in Damon, Liverpool and Richwood.
Thirty-somethings has the most cases by age group with 26, followed by those in their 20s at 20, those in their 50s with 18 and those in their 40s with 15. People aged 10-19 showed eight cases, there were six cases among people in their 60s and one case each among people 10 and younger and 80 and older.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
