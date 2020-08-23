ANGLETON — With the threat of storms in the gulf, County Judge Matt Sebesta urged that people be prepared for potential hurricane activity but to remember social distancing, mask wearing and hand hygiene.
“As we incorporate a threat of tropical hurricanes, we still need to remember to be doing the things we need to do as far as COVID-19,” he said.
Of the 70 new COVID-19 cases reported by Brazoria County officials Sunday evening, eight were Lake Jackson women in their 80s.
“We have 13 residents at Oak Village (Healthcare) in Lake Jackson, and two employees,” Sebesta said. “They’ve had cases there before.”
He did not know whether any of the residents had been moved to the hospital or if they all remained in the facility, he said.
Those cases accounted for 44 percent of Lake Jackson’s 18 new cases; the other 10 cases included five women ranging in age from their 30s to their 50s, and five men ranging in age from adolescence to their 70s.
The second highest number of cases was reported in Pearland, with a total of 14. Freeport was the only other city to have a double digit number reported, with 11 new cases of COVID-19.
Seven new cases were added to Angleton’s total, and Alvin saw four residents reported to test positive for the coronavirus. Manvel, Iowa Colony and Sweeny each had three new cases, Richwood and Clute each had two, and Brazoria, West Columbia and Jones Creek rounded out Sunday’s report with one new case each.
While Lake Jackson had a disproportionate number of older people, the greatest number overall was reported for people in their 20s, at 13 total, closely followed by 11 new cases reported in people in their 30s. Officials also reported nine people in their 50s, nine people in their 60s, and nine people in their 80s — the eight Lake Jackson women plus a Pearland man. New cases were also found in people in their 70s (4), in their 40s (6), under the age of 20 (6) and under the age of 10 (3).
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
None of the cases were linked to other senior care facilities, the local prison units or the county jail, Sebesta said.
The county did not report any probable cases on Sunday.
“We have one that pops up every once in a while, but we’ve not really had a lot of probable cases throughout this whole process,” he said.
No recoveries were included in the county’s report, which is not unusual for a Sunday.
“We have shorter staff on Sundays and so we have not been reporting recoveries,” Sebesta said. "The smaller staff that works concentrates on working active cases.”
The county will be back on the “recovery train” on Monday, he said.
The addition of Sunday’s new cases brings the total number of reported COVID-19 cases to 7,826 for Brazoria County. Of those, 3,751 cases are considered active while 3,987 are considered recovered. The number of probable cases remains at 26, and there have been 62 fatalities.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
