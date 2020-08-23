Clute, TX (77531)

Today

Mostly clear this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low near 75F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Mostly clear this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low near 75F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.