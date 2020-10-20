ANGLETON — Brazoria County hit its highest total of COVID-19 cases in nearly a month with Tuesday’s 46 reported cases, county spokesperson Sharon Trower said in a statement.
Tuesday’s total was the highest report since Sept. 25’s 103 reported cases, according to county data.
Since the September plateau, Texas has had a resurgence in weekly average cases by 862 and weekly hospitalizations by 449 since last week.
Brazoria County seven-day average had a slight surge, averaging 33.14 cases in past week compared to 29 cases the previous.
Pearland residents were the most affected with 13 residents receiving positive test results, followed by Lake Jackson with 10. In other communities, five residents from Manvel, four from Alvin, three each from Angleton, Iowa Colony and Sweeny and one each from Jones Creek, Richwood, Clute, Freeport and Liverpool also reported as positive.
Among those, nine were adolescents, seven were in their 20s and 60s, six were in their 40s, four were in their 70s, three were in their 50s and one was younger than 10 and one was older than 80, according to county data.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
One case was transferred out of county jurisdiction and two were from tests administered more than two weeks ago, Trower said.
Twenty recoveries were reported Tuesday with no cases were linked to nursing homes, prison units or the Brazoria County jail, Trower said via email.
Of the 11,077 cases reported in Brazoria County, 674 remain active. There have been 10,235 recoveries, or 92.4 percent of infections considered recovered, and 148 fatalities, about 1.3 percent. Twenty cases are considered probable.
Brazoria County death rate remains lower than the state’s 2 percent death rate and a higher rate of recoveries with the state’s 88 percent, according to Texas Health and Human Services data.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
