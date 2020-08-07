Community Health Network saw a significant dip in the number of people being tested during one of the case peaks of the pandemic, Chief Administrative Officer Penny Pabst said.
“It seemed like last week, it had really decreased,” Pabst said. “It was an unusual dip, and now it’s slowly rising.”
The positivity rate remains relatively high with 18 to 20 percent of tests coming back positive, she said.
“It’s still really up there,” she said.
Brazoria County’s daily count of new COVID-19 cases ascended from the previous day and lingered above 100 for the third consecutive day Thursday after staring the month with three days below that mark.
“We’re rising off of the weekend, which I don’t buy stock in weekend numbers,” County Judge Matt Sebesta said. “We’re up a little from the last day or two, but it’s still better than the 180 or 190 cases a day.”
Those days came last month, with the highest numbers of 190 on July 14 and 191 on July 28.
Brazoria County reported 128 new cases Thursday, the highest this month, which is also true of the number of recoveries, which was 89.
“The best thing was we had a solid number of recoveries today and no deaths to report,” Sebesta said.
Two cases were tied to local nursing homes, Sebesta said. One was a resident of Creekside Village Healthcare in Clute and another is a resident of Cypresswood Care Center in Angleton, he said.
Among the 128 people announced to test positive is a Texas Department of Criminal Justice employee and a county jail inmate, Sebesta said.
Pearland again had the highest number of new cases Thursday with 26 and Freeport had slightly fewer with 22, according to county data.
The 22 new infections matched Freeport’s previous daily high number, set July 28.
Lake Jackson had 17 new cases, Angleton had 13 new cases, Alvin had 12 and Clute had nine, the data shows.
Other communities with new cases include four each in Manvel and Brazoria, three each in Richwood, Holiday Lakes and West Columbia, two in Iowa Colony, Liverpool and Damon and one in Bonney, Bailey’s Prairie and Sweeny.
Twenty-somethings made up almost of a quarter of the people newly-announced to test positive with 29 people in that age range, the data shows. People in their 40s had the second-most with 25, then people in their 50s with 19. People in their 30s and people aged 10 to 19 both had 14 newly-announced cases in their age range.
There were also 13 people in their 60s, seven in their 70s, four younger than 10 and two 80 or older.
Of the new cases, 66 were in females and 62 were in males.
Community Health Network is always adding more resources to help them handle the consistent demand, Pabst said.
They are eyeing the purchase of a machine that would bring them on-site test results in minutes, but have to find out if the cost of testing kits for it would be feasible, she said. They do have the funding for the machine, she said.
The network is able to turnaround test results fairly quickly as they’ve added another lab to work with, Pabst said, so they can usually get results the next day.
One of Thursday’s new cases, a Pearland boy younger than 10, was announced to have a probable case. Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household.
The county now has 6,227 cases of the novel coronavirus with 3,198 remaining active. There have been 2,954 people to recover, 53 to die and 22 probable cases, the data shows.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
No matter the numbers, Sebesta hopes people continue to comply with recommended guidelines, he said.
“People need to keep their guard up until there’s a viable vaccine that’s available,” Sebesta said.
Regular testing returns to West Columbia
Community Health Network will return 9 a.m. Aug. 20 to its West Columbia Testing Site at 668 W. Brazos Ave., the network announced.
They will be there to do COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Thursday, according to the statement.
State allows limited care-CENTER visitATION
The Texas Health and Human Services Commission announced a change of rules Thursday that will allow limited visits to nursing and long-term care facilities.
Public visitation is limited to outdoor visits only for nursing facilities and physical contact between residents and visitors is still not permitted, according to the statement.
For long-term care facilities, limited indoor and outdoor visitation procedures are allowed, but physical contact between residents and visitors is not permitted, the statement reads.
All of these visits will only be permitted if there are no confirmed COVID-19 positive staff in the last 14 days and no active positive cases in residents, among other requirements, according to the statement.
