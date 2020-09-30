ANGLETON — Despite Brazoria County having COVID-19 cases trend downward, the county still ranks high among state-wide infection rates.
Wednesday’s count was the lowest weekday number since June 9’s 12 reported cases. Nine of the cases are from tests administered over two weeks ago.
Pearland had the highest new cases reported with five followed by Alvin with four. Additional cases are in residents of Angleton, Brazoria, Rosharon and Clute.
Four were in their 20s, three were in their 50s and 60s and one was in their 70s, younger than 10 and older than 80.
One resident each of Laurel nursing home resident in Alvin and Colonnades Nursing Home in Pearland were among Wednesday’s positives.
Officials also reported 178 recoveries Wednesday.
Wednesday’s cases included three probable cases and one case that transferred out of jurisdiction, county officials said.
Brazoria County officials have reported that 10,457 residents outside of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice have tested positive for the novel coronavirus with 9,436 recovering. Among those, 900 remain active, 103 people have died and 18 are considered probable cases.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reports 11,412 cases of COVID-19 in Brazoria County and 167 deaths within county limits.
Brazoria County ranks 16th out of 254 counties in Texas for most COVID-19 case, but 45th out of 254 for rate of cases per 1,000 residents, according to state data.
The county averages 32.24 cases per 1,000 people, higher than the state rate of 25.90. Karnes County, southeast of San Antonio, reports the highest rate with 60.90 cases per 1,000 people.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
