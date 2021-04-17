ANGLETON — While recoveries continued to outpace new cases with Brazoria County’s announcement Friday afternoon of 75 and 60, respectively, a Clute man in his 70s became the county’s 403rd fatality.
The percentage of COVID-19-related fatalities in Brazoria County remains very low, about 1.15 percent, more than a year into the pandemic. The number of recoveries is 33,117, a percentage of about 94.37.
The remaining percentages account for those cases which are considered probable — 499 or about 1.42 percent, and those people who have not recovered from COVID-19. There are 1,113 cases still considered active, a percentage of about 3.91.
The oldest case which remains active is that of a Pearland man in his 30s, reported Oct. 20, according to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard. Each other active case listed was reported in January or later.
The majority of Friday’s new cases were probable, not confirmed, according to an email from county spokeswoman Sharon Trower. Of the 60 reported cases, 45 are considered probable, meaning those people are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household. The definition of probable cases also includes those for which antigen tests have provided presumptive laboratory evidence of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
The remaining 15 confirmed cases were scattered across eight municipalities and six age ranges. Three cases were reported in Pearland and in Sweeny; two were reported in Lake Jackson, Manvel and Brazoria, and one each was reported in Angleton, Freeport and Iowa Colony. Five cases were among those in their 20s; three were among those in their 40s; two each were among adolescents, those in their 30s and in their 50s; and one case was reported among those in their 60s. Twenty-two cases were linked to tests more than two weeks old, Trower said in her email.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.