This week marks the 12th week of COVD-19 vaccine distribution in Texas, and thousands more first-shot doses are headed to providers in Brazoria County and nearby vaccine hubs.
The closest of the mega-hubs is the ongoing FEMA-administered site at NRG Stadium in Houston. That location received 42,120 doses of the Pfizer version of the vaccine. UTMB in Galveston, one of the closest hubs, received 5,850 Pfizer vaccine doses, and the Fort Bend County Health Department hub in Rosenberg received 10,530 doses of the Pfizer version.
Closer to home, UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Campus received 5,850 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. All other Brazoria County providers received the Moderna version of the vaccine. Among those, 2,500 went to the Kelsey-Seybold Clinic in Pearland, and the Stephen F. Austin Community Health Center in Freeport received 1,000. Five hundred doses each went to the Brazoria County Health Department’s clinics in Alvin, Angleton, Lake Jackson and Pearland.
Sweeny Community Hospital revived 500 doses, Randalls Pharmacy in Pearland received 200 and the Pets & People Pharmacy in Pearland received 100. The Darrington state prison unit in Rosharon received 300 vaccine doses.
The number of vaccinated Brazoria County residents continues to grow. There were almst 42,000, or 11.2 percent of people, who received the first vaccine dose as of Saturday, according to Covid Act Now. Nearly 22,700 people, or 6.1 percent, received their second dose.
As is typical on Sundays, Brazoria County’s daily COVID-19 report showed fewer cases than the previous several days and zero recoveries. The county reported 100 new cases along with 24 probable cases, One new COVID infection is from a test taken more than two weeks ago.
There were 16 cases in Angleton, 13 in Pearland, nine in Brazoria, seven in Freeport, six in Alvin, five in Manvel, four in Lake Jackson, three each in Clute, Iowa Colony, Richwood and Sweeny, two in Jones Creek, and one case each in Danbury and West Columbia.
Among age groups, there were 17 cases among people in their 20s, 14 among people aged 10-19 years, 12 among people in their 30s, 11 among people in their 40s, 10 among people in their 50s, seven among people in their 60s, three among people in their 70s and two among children nine years old or younger.
Probable cases account for those exhibiting COVID symptoms and who are linked to others who have tested positive for the virus, usually by living in the same household. The definition of probable cases also includes those for which antigen tests have provided presumptive laboratory evidence of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
