The decrease in reported new COVID infections is coinciding with a continuing decline in the number of tests being performed, Community Health Network Chief Administrative Officer Penny Pabst said.
“We have seen a real drop in testing in the past couple of weeks, and I know that the number of tests have gone down, and the number of people requesting tests have gone down,” Pabst said. “We had an average of 222 per day the last week of July and 70 new tests yesterday.”
Those who wish to test for the virus are screened before they can be tested, Pabst said.
“I know they we have tested over 11,000 individuals total, and it maybe closer to 12,000,” Pabst said. “There have been 23,000-plus patients that have been screened.”
With 70 new infections reported Tuesday — the fourth consecutive day of fewer than 100 — the county now reports 3,907 active cases, 29 current probable cases, 3,461 recovered and 7,456 overall cases since the start of the pandemic.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
Community Health Network typically does not retest people in order to report them as recovered, Pabst said.
“We do a no-symptoms check, where in 10 to 14 days then you can go back to work,” Pabst said. “We cannot speak for everyone, as everyone is not using the same barometers we are; some re-test, all using common sense.”
Community Health Network is the leading testing provider in Brazoria County, according to county data, Sebesta said.
“We receive the most testing results from Community Health Network, then we know that UTMB is reporting, and, the rest, that labeling goes to the state and does not come to us,” Sebesta said.
No new Brazoria County jail inmates or TDCJ employees are newly infected with the virus, Sebesta said.
“That’s all the updates we have,” Sebesta said.
Three nursing home residents and three nursing home employees were reported in Tuesday’s case count, Sebesta said.
“We have two Oak Village Residents in Lake Jackson, one Tuscany Village resident in Pearland,” Sebesta said. “And we also have two Oak Village employees and one Tuscany Village employee.”
One new death was reported July 23, according to county data, who was a man in his 50s from Brazoria, county spokeswoman Sharon Trower said. The county does not make a death public until it receives the death certificate.
Pearland generated the most new confirmed cases Tuesday with 21, according to county data.
Freeport followed with 13, there were 10 confirmed in Clute, nine in Alvin, six in Lake Jackson, five in Angleton, two in Manvel and one each in Iowa Colony, Liverpool, Oyster Creek and West Columbia.
People in their 20s and 60s had the highest number of new cases with 16 each, followed by 10 people in their 30s, eight people in their 60s, seven people in their 70s, six people in their 40s, four adolescents two younger than 10 and one in their 80s or older, according to county data.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
