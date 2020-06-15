ANGLETON — The 33 new cases Brazoria County officials reported Monday evening show the county "is losing ground" in its efforts to control the spread of COVID-19, the county's top elected official said.
“The numbers for the last week have gone up,” County Judge Matt Sebesta said. “We had 37 on Friday, 42 yesterday, 33 today and I know there’s been others that have come in since they cut the count off today. So we’re seeing a rise in cases all over the county.”
Only one child was among the new positive tests announced Monday, an Alvin boy younger than 10. Most of the cases — almost two-thirds — were among working-age adults.
“Most of our new cases are people under the age of 50, and so what that tells me is our folks over 50 are being a little bit more cautious about getting out and interacting and maybe a little bit better about maybe wearing masks or washing their hands or social distancing,” Sebesta said. “It seems a lot of our cases are folks in their 20s, 30s and 40s that may have dropped their guard.
“People need to keep their guard up so that we can kind of hopefully slow this thing back down again,” he said.
Also following a trend is the lack of cases linked to assisted-living facilities — neither residents nor employees were among Monday's new infections. Demi-John had its first reported case when a woman in her 30s tested positive, county data show.
Pearland and Alvin remained hot spots for infections but were not the only northern county cities showing up on Monday's update. Iowa Colony saw infections of a man in his 70s, a woman in her 50s and two men in their 20s. Manvel and Rosharon both added one new case, each of a man in his 30s.
Alvin had the most new infections Monday with nine. In addition to the boy, two women in their 20s, a woman in her 30s, a woman in her 60s, a man in his 40s, two men in their 60s and a man younger than 20 tested positive.
Confirmed cases in Pearland include a man in his 30s, a man and woman both in their 20s, and a woman in her 70s.
An Angleton woman in her 60s and a man in his 20s were reported positive for COVID-19, as were a man and a woman in their 20s from nearby in Holiday Lakes.
Two Lake Jackson women, one in her 40s and one in her 50s, and a man in his 60s joined a Clute man in his 40s among Brazosport cases.
A man and woman in their 20s, both residents of Sweeny, rounded out the new confirmed cases.
Sebesta attributes the rise in cases to people interacting with each other on an increasing basis and getting out and about during the summer, he said.
“There’s a variety of variables out there,” he said. “The governor has opened up the economy so we’re seeing a lot more people out and about. We’ve had Memorial Day, we’ve had graduations.”
Officials also reported four new probable cases. Three are Pearland residents — a man in his 40s, a woman in her 50s and a woman in her 70s — and the fourth is an Alvin woman in her 30s.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Those considered probable for the disease are urged to self-isolate.
“If they’re in the same household, they’re exhibiting the same symptoms, then CDC and the Texas Department of Health and Human Services have determined that that is a case,” Sebesta said. “We just call it a probable case because they’ve not actually been tested. So there’s not going to be a lot of those.”
It’s up to those individuals on whether they want to be tested, Sebesta said.
“I’ve known of folks who — they just will not get tested,” Sebesta said. “They do not want the nasal swab to go through their nasal passage and whatever anxieties that they have.”
Fourteen recoveries were included in the county’s report Monday evening, but there are fewer recoveries being reported than new cases each day, Sebesta said.
“I love each and every recovery, but it looks like we’re losing ground,” he said.
“We want each and every person that contracts this disease — we want each and every one of them to recover,” Sebesta said. “Unfortunately, we’ve had a dozen or so deaths from it, and they’ve been folks that are more susceptible populations.”
That’s probably why people over the age of 50 are taking the risk more seriously, he said.
“They’ve seen the folks that have died from complications of this are generally — or in all the cases so far in Brazoria County have been people that are over the age of 50,” Sebesta said.
The county's death toll stood at 13 people Monday.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
