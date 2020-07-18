Brazoria County reported its lowest number of cases in a week, matching the 92 new positive COVID-19 test results announced a week ago, according to county data.
The drop in daily cases follows five consecutive days of more than 100 new infections, the data shows. The 92 cases ties for lowest since July 1, when 69 was reported.
Saturday's decline is welcome, but not indicative of a trend or cause for people to relax their safeguards against the new coronavirus, county spokeswoman Sharon Trower said.
“Typically, there may be some dips here and there, so we’ll obviously have to see when the numbers are a little bit lower,” Trower said. “The past few days it’s been over 100, and that is what’s still concerning, so it would have to be over a period of time, a trend, before we’re less concerned.”
Five county residents were hospitalized because of COVID-19, Trower said.
“We are not sure where they are being hospitalized,” she said.
Two nursing home employees tested positive for the virus, and no new local prison employees, Trower said.
“One is an Atria employee that lives in Brazoria County and the location of that Atria facility is unknown,” Trower said. “Another is an Oak Village employee.”
Two deaths resulting from COVID-19 infections — a Clute man in his 90s and an Alvin man in his 70s — brought the county's facilities up to 27, Trower said.
“They indicated that they were not residents of nursing homes,” Trower said.
The large number of positive tests the last week — the seven-day average is 137.8 a day — is despite issues with testing availability in some areas.
Community Health Network, which conducts testing in Brazoria County at its Alvin and Freeport facilities as well as the Brazoria County Fairgrounds in Angleton, continues to be overwhelmed with the number of requests for tests, Board Chairman Gerald Roznovsky said.
“We actually have to have people make appointments for tests, when before, we were able to have people walk in and request one,” Roznovsky said. “We actually had our board meeting Tuesday and the information that was being shared at that time is that we cannot meet the demands for tests.”
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
Community Health Network is working with a lab that will be able to give same-day results, which they hope to implement soon, Roznovsky said.
“It’s a capital cost that we have to divest funds to be able to purchase that type of equipment,” Rosnovsky said. “That’s what we are working on right now, to be able to purchase those updates.”
The network received funds from local industry as well as different Brazoria County and Houston-area grant programs, Rosnovsky said.
“Dow Chemical being one, they gave us a $10,000 grant to help us move closer toward our goal of purchasing that equipment,” Rosnovsky said.
Angleton had the most new infections reported Saturday with 15, including an adolescent girl, an adolescent boy, eight women in their 20s to their 70s and four men in their 30s to their 70s. One of the cases is probable, according to county data, which means they are symptomatic and connected to someone who has tested positive, such as sharing a household.
“I have no idea what would cause the cases to rise in any given area, as it varies every single day,” Trower said. “These are community-spread cases from people could be traveling anywhere in the area.”
Alvin follows with 14 cases, including three boys under the age of 9 and two girls under the age of 19, and Pearland's dozen new cases including one boy under the age of 9, one adolescent girl, five women in their 20s through their 70s, and five men in their 20s through their 50s, according to county data.
Lake Jackson reported nine new cases, including three women in their 40s or 50s, three boys 19 or younger, and three men in their 30s through 50s, according to county data. One of these cases is probable.
Manvel reported eight new cases; Freeport reported six new cases, including an adolescent girl and adolescent boy, a woman in her 30s, a woman in her 40s, a man in his 20s and a man in his 30s; and Iowa Colony, Bonney and Clute had four new cases each.
Sweeny had three new cases; Bailey’s Prairie, Iowa Colony, Liverpool, Richwood and West Columbia had two cases each; and Rosharon, Holiday lakes and Danbury each had one new case.
Brazoria County reported 56 recoveries on Friday.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
