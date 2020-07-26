ANGLETON — Brazoria County did not report any recoveries along with 140 new cases on Sunday, but that’s fairly typical, officials say.
“We generally don’t report recoveries on Sunday just because of a little bit shorter staff,” County Judge Matt Sebesta said. “They’re working new cases rather than existing cases.”
They’ll get caught up on the number of recovered cases over the next couple of days, he said.
The new cases reported were spread out among 16 communities, and the majority were concentrated on the northern side of the county.
The greatest number of new cases was 26 reported in Alvin. Residents include a girl and two boys under 10 years old, as well as a man and woman both in their 60s and a man and two women in their 50s. Five men and one woman in their 40s, two women in their 30s, two men and four women in their 20s, and four men under the age of 20 were reported to have tested positive for COVID-19.
Twenty one new cases were added to Angleton’s tally, bringing the city to 326 active cases, county data shows. Two men in their 60s, two men and one woman in their 50s, three men and four women in their 40s, three men and one woman in their 30s and one man and two women in their 20s have all tested positive, as have one man under 20 and a boy under 10.
Pearland had the most cases on Saturday, but did not have as many on Sunday — 20 new residents were added within in the city. Two men in their 60s, one man in his 50s, and two each in their 20s, 30s and 40s, as well as a man 80 or older were reported Sunday. Female Pearland residents announced to test positive were one woman in her 60s, two in their 50s and two in their 40s, three in their 30s, and two in their 20s.
A Clute man in his 60s, one in his 50s, three in their 30s and four in their 20s were included in the county’s report, as well as two women in their 50s, one in her 40s and one in her 30s, three in their 20s and one girl younger than 20 — a total of 17 new cases for the city.
Freeport’s 14 new cases included a man in his 60s, a man and woman both in their 40s, a man and woman both in their 30s, a man and woman both in their 20s, one woman in her 50s, three boys and one girl younger than 20 and two boys younger than 10.
Eleven new cases were added to Manvel’s total in three men in their 60s, one in his 50s, and one each in their 20s, 30s and 40s. Manvel women included one in her 40s, one in her 20s, a girl under 20 and a girl under 10.
Lake Jackson’s 10 new cases comprised a man in his 70s and a woman 80 or older, two men in their 50s, one man in his 40s, a woman in her 30s, two men in their 20s, and a girl and boy both younger than 10.
In Rosharon, a man and woman both in their 40s and a man and two women in their 30s were reported positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, as was a woman in her 60s and a girl younger than 20.
Three new cases each were reported for Danbury and Iowa Colony: a Danbury man in his 60s and two women in their 20s, and an Iowa Colony man in his 30s, a man in his 40s and a man under 20. Three new cases were also reported in Brazoria: a man in his 60s, a woman in her 20s and a girl younger than 10.
Officials reported one new case each for five different cities. A West Columbia woman in her 20s, a Liverpool woman in her 50s, a Sweeny woman in her 20s, a Richwood boy younger than 20 and a Damon man in his 40s rounded out Sunday’s report.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
None of the cases were linked to nursing homes or the county jail, but one employee of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice was included, Sebesta said.
“I do not know from which unit,” he said.
The majority of Sunday’s new cases appeared to be in people ranging in age from younger than 10 to in their 40s and 50s, which is “young-looking” in Sebesta’s framework, he said.
“You see probably in the younger people, of course a lot of those are having to go to work, are maybe not quite as careful — and I emphasized ‘maybe’ — and you know it’s generally the younger generations are the one that are out and about the most,” he said.
“I think the majority of folks that are a little bit older are probably a little bit more careful and are cutting back on their trips and interactions and wearing the mask,” he said.
Sebesta is one of those.
“I am not out and about a lot,” he said. “I go to work, I go to the post office and maybe once a week I am in the grocery store. Most of what we do is curbside.”
By and large in those settings, people do seem to be wearing masks or trying to practice social distancing, he said.
No probable cases were reported Sunday. Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household.
In total, 4,917 cases have been reported in Brazoria County since mid-March. Of those, 2,599 are active while 2,266 have recovered. Nineteen cases are considered probable and 33 people have died.
“We’re over 4,900 today — we will quite likely pass 5,000 (on Monday), which is quite a large number of cases,” Sebesta said Sunday evening. “The good thing is over 2,200 have recovered … and I’m hoping we will continue to see large recovery numbers moving forward.
“Unfortunately, we’ve seen over 30 deaths that are related to COVID, and I would hope that we would see no more deaths,” Sebesta said. “Though that’s unlikely.”
He hopes to see the number of cases trending downward, and officials would like to see a recovery for every new case, he said.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
