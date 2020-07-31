ANGLETON — Thursday marked the 12th straight day that Brazoria County officials reported 100 or more new COVID-19 cases, bringing the county’s total case number to 5,548 since mid-March.
County officials added 145 new cases of COVID-19 to the tally Thursday.
“I’m looking forward to the days that we’re below 100,” County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
Thursday’s report included the death of a woman in her 80s who was a resident of Creekside Alzheimer’s Center in Pearland, he said.
“It’s the worst thing we can see,” Sebesta said. “I hate getting my report every day and if there’s a death on it — it’s the first thing that draws my attention.”
Another resident of the same nursing home was included in the county’s new positive cases, as was one employee of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and one inmate of the Brazoria County Jail. Sebesta did not know which prison unit the TDCJ employee works for, he said.
The county did not report any new probable cases, which are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive, usually by living in the same household.
The greatest number of new cases was 37 in Pearland, closely followed in Alvin with 34.
Lake Jackson had 17 new cases while Angleton saw 15, according to county data. Freeport and Clute added 11 and seven new cases to their respective totals.
“We were doing every well for a few days prior to this and I think that’s up just a little bit,” Lake Jackson Mayor Bob Sipple said.
He believes that progress is being made against the virus by people following the protocol, he said.
“We emphasize and we emphasize and we emphasize, and as I told a group of people before council who were protesting the masks, there is not another cure that has been found yet,” Sipple said. “They said ‘How long are we gonna have to wear masks?’ and I said, ‘Until a vaccine is found.’”
Masks, social distancing and the frequent washing of hands are the only known defenses against COVID-19, and they have to be practiced, he said.
“It works,” Sipple said. “We’ve seen that it works.”
In the northern part of the county, Manvel saw five new people reported to test positive for the novel coronavirus, while Iowa Colony saw four.
Three new cases each were reported in Brazoria, Richwood, and Danbury. In West Columbia, Sweeny, and Brookside Village, two new cases each were reported Thursday.
Seven of Thursday’s cases were in children under the age of 10, while another 20 were in people under the age of 20.
People in their 20s accounted for 24 of the new cases, and there were 25 positive cases found in people in their 30s. There were 26 new cases in people in the 40s age range, and 21 cases were reported among people in their 50s. Altogether, 66 percent of the new cases was concentrated in people ranging in age from their 20s to their 50s.
Among those in their 60s, officials reported 12 new cases, with another seven among people in their 70s. Just three people in their 80s or older were included in Thursday’s report — less than one percent.
“I think more and more people are understanding the seriousness of this disease and therefore pay more attention to protocol,” Sipple said. “As I visit various stores, drive around town, I’m seeing more masks than I have before and I think that’s a very excellent thing.”
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
Officials reported 50 recoveries, which is a good thing, Sebesta said.
“I’d like to see more always, but recoveries are a good thing,” he said.
In all, Brazoria County has reported 5,548 cases of the novel coronavirus. Of those, 2,892 are active and 2,594 people have recovered. Twenty cases are considered probable and 42 people have died.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
