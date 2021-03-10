All of Gov. Greg Abbott’s state-imposed COVID-19 safety protocols are gone as of a minute after midnight today, leaving places people gather to their own devices as to what safety measures continue or change.
If you’re going to court or to the courthouse, you’re going to have to mask up.
“All Brazoria County buildings that house courtrooms fall within the orders issued by the Texas Supreme Court,” Brazoria County Public Information Officer Sharon Trower said. “Therefore, face coverings, proper social distancing and screening will remain in effect in these buildings.”
Each county library branch will adjust to the standards set by whatever city in which that branch is located.
Mask policy was one of the topics for discussion at Tuesday night’s Angleton City Council meeting.
“We’re following the governor’s guidance, and so for our city employees and those that are visitors to city facilities, we’re saying there is no mask mandate,” Angleton City Manager Chris Whittaker said. “But we’re encouraging employees and customers that if they feel they want to wear a mask, they’re welcome to do so. We’re encouraging those that are high-contact with the public and-or high risk to also wear masks.”
Angleton is also following other generally accepted COVID safety guidance regarding social distancing.
“We’ve got a couple of events lined up,” Whittaker said, “so we’re going to put them before council for approval, as we’ll say, ‘pending whatever the COVID protocols are at the time.’”
Lake Jackson is pursuing a similar policy.
“At this time, the current policy in place will be that citizens are not required to wear a mask in City h=Hall,” Lake Jackson Assistant City Manager Meagan Borth said. “However, our employees will still be asked to wear a mask when they are around the public. This is the same for the civic center but there may be varying policies in place for other city facilities.”
Following a quick and immediate outcry when H-E-B announced a change to its mask policy, the grocery retailer released a statement Friday reiterating mask use in the stores.
“Our signs requiring mask use will remain posted at entrances and we will continue to make announcements in store,” according to an H-E-B statement. “We will continue to expect shoppers to wear masks while in our stores. Additionally, we will still require all our partners and vendors to wear masks while at work.”
There are 93 new COVID-19 cases in Brazoria County according to the latest report from the county health department, along with 182 recoveries and 22 probable cases. Five of the 93 new cases came from tests that are more than two weeks old.
There were 23 cases in Pearland, 12 in Alvin, 10 in Lake Jackson, five in Angleton, three each in Brazoria, Freeport, Iowa Colony, Jones Creek and Manvel, two in Sweeny, and one each in Clute, Holiday Lakes, Liverpool and Richwood.
People in their 20s had the most cases with 17, followed by 13 among people in their 40s, 11 each among people in their 30s and 50s, seven each among those aged 10-19 years and those in their 60s, three among children aged nine and younger, and two among people in their 70s.
Probable cases account for those exhibiting COVID symptoms and who are linked to others who have tested positive for the virus, usually by living in the same household. The definition of probable cases also includes those for which antigen tests have provided presumptive laboratory evidence of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
