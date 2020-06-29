Brazoria County reported 64 new COVID-19 cases Monday, meaning the county has averaged about 70 new cases a day for the past week.
“We’re at a higher case count than I would like to see,” Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said Monday evening.
People need to adopt new habits of social distancing, wearing masks and avoiding contact with people outside their households, he said.
”It needs to be absolutely minimized,” he said of the interaction of people in different households.
Of the 64 new cases Monday, 32 were in Pearland, according to county data. The most affected demographics were Pearland men in their 30s and 40s, with five and eight people announced to have tested positive in each group, respectively.
One of the Pearland cases is considered probable, meaning it is in a symptomatic person who is linked to a confirmed infection of COVID-19, usually by living in the same household. The probable case is in a boy aged 10 to 19, according to county data.
Angleton reported another nine cases Monday, all in adults ranging in age from 20s to 60s.
Manvel had the third-most new cases Monday with eight, including one child and men and women from their 20s to 50s.
The rest of the cases were spread throughout Rosharon, Alvin, Brookside Village, West Columbia, Freeport, Brazoria, Liverpool, Clute, Iowa Colony and Lake Jackson.
While some people might have put their guards back up after the recent spike in cases, the numbers probably won’t reflect that for another week, Sebesta said.
“Unfortunately I think we’re going to be in this for a quite a while,” Sebesta said. “This is not going away any time soon.”
Brazoria County has had 1,733 cases of the novel coronavirus with 778 remaining active, 41 probable, 898 recovered and 16 deceased.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
