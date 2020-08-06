ANGLETON — With the addition of nine deaths to the COVID-19 dashboard Wednesday, Brazoria County broke its daily fatality record for the second time in just over a week.
The deaths did not all occur in one day, but “it’s still too high of a number,” County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
Three deaths were Pearland residents, one of whom was a Windsong Care Center resident, he said. Two more of the nine were residents of Lake Jackson. One resident each of Angleton, Danbury, Alvin and Manvel also were included, he said.
He did not know exactly when the nine deaths occurred.
The previous high number of eight deaths was reported July 28. Those occurred over a period of a few weeks before county officials received the substantiating documentation they require before making them public.
“We’re not gonna report the death until we have the documentation from a medical examiner, attending doctor — that type of thing,” Sebesta said.
Officials also reported 101 new infections Wednesday, as well as 61 recoveries and no new probable cases.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Wednesday’s report spanned 13 communities, with the greatest number of new cases — 26 — concentrated in Pearland.
County data shows Pearland has seen the greatest number of cases in Brazoria County, of which 746 are still active. Active cases are outpaced by the 950 recoveries the city has seen — a difference of 204.
Sebesta attributes the discrepancy to the high distribution of cases Pearland saw early in the pandemic.
“You’re going to see more recoveries because their biggest percentage of cases were actually in the April and May timeframe,” he said. “They’ve held fairly steady.”
The second-highest number of cases reported Wednesday was in Angleton with 16, while Alvin and Lake Jackson each added 11 new cases to their tallies. Freeport and Manvel each saw seven new cases, while Clute, Brazoria and Iowa Colony added five to their numbers.
Three new cases were reported in West Columbia and in Richwood. Jones Creek and Oyster Creek rounded out Wednesday’s report with one new case each.
Most new cases were reported in people in their 30s, 40s and 50s, county data shows.
Twenty-one people in their 30s, 17 people in their 50s and 16 people in their 40s were reported positive for COVID-19. In teenagers and preteens, 15 new cases were included.
Ten people each in their 20s and in their 60s were included in Wednesday’s count. Smaller numbers of new cases were found in the oldest and youngest of residents: five people 80 or older, four people in their 70s, and three children under the age of 10, the county dashboard shows.
Two residents of Cypress Woods Care in Angleton were included in Wednesday’s report, and one new positive case was linked to the Brazoria County jail, Sebesta said.
The numbers of new cases have gone down, but it’s still too early to determine any possible trends, Sebesta said.
“I would like to see them continue to go down but that’s — we just have to see,” he said.
With Wednesday’s announcements, Brazoria County has reported 6,101 COVID infections in all, consisting of 3,101 cases considered active, 2,865 county residents deemed recovered, 53 deaths and 22 probable cases.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
