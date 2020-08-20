ANGLETON — While no recoveries were reported for Brazoria County on Thursday, a new criteria on how officials will classify a case as recovered should create a slew of them in coming days.
Under the new criteria, cases will be declared “recovered” if they are at least 10 days past the onset of symptoms with no fever for the past 24 hours and improvement of other symptoms; or if it’s been at least 28 days since the first positive lab result was collected and the person is neither hospitalized nor in a nursing home.
“This new method will result in large numbers of cases being reported as recovered for the next several days,” County Spokeswoman Sharon Trower said in a news release.
Officials reported 83 new cases Thursday, many of which were reported in the northern cities and in people ranging from the age of 10 to 59. An Angleton man in his 80s was reported to have died, and his positive test was included in the new count, according to dashboard data.
Four other people in their 80s or older were also reported as having tested positive for COVID-19, as were eight people in their 70s. Three people in their 60s and three children under the age of 10 were included in the county’s report.
The largest numbers came from adolescents between 10 and 19 years old (15), people in their 20s (11), people in their 30s (14), people in their 40s (13) and people in their 50s (10).
Geographically, the northern part of the county saw the greatest number of new cases: 16 each in Pearland and in Angleton. Alvin had the second-highest number of newly confirmed cases: 15.
Six new cases each were reported in Freeport and Clute, while Lake Jackson and Sweeny both had four new cases reported within their boundaries.
Three new cases were reported in Manvel, along with two each in Iowa Colony, Richwood, Rosharon and West Columbia. Brazoria, Liverpool, Jones Creek, Holiday Lakes altogether rounded out the county’s newest data with one new case apiece.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
County data indicates that 7,617 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Brazoria County in the past five months. Of those, 4,027 are active; 3,499 are considered recovered and 29 are probable, meaning those people are experiencing symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the virus. Sixty-two people have died.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.