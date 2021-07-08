Shortly after The Facts fired up the press for Thursday's print edition at 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, a series of heavy rainstorms began moving through Southern Brazoria County, causing ponding on some roads and other streets to flood. Forecasts show the heavy rain will continue until at least 2:30 a.m. as the band of storms moves north from the Gulf of Mexico.
We emphasize safety to our carriers, which could cause home delivery of The Facts to be delayed Thursday morning as they navigate treacherous road conditions overnight. We appreciate subscribers' understanding of the reason their paper might arrive later than usual.
If your paper still has not arrived by 7 a.m., please contact our circulation department at 979-265-2666 so we can ensure your print edition is on its way. Subscribers also have free access to thefacts.com, where all of the content in the print edition is available after 2 a.m. each day.
According to the National Weather Service, areas of Southern Brazoria County already had received up to 3 inches of rain from the wave of storms passing through by midnight, with another 1 to 2 inches of rain per hour expected through the early morning.
Some locations experiencing flooding include Lake Jackson, Freeport, Clute, Surfside Beach, Richwood, Brazoria, Jones Creek and Oyster Creek.
The weather service reminds those who have to be on the roadways tonight to turn around when encountering flooded roads — most flood deaths occur in vehicles— and to be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.
