Brazoria County had its highest daily total of 49 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, breaking that record for the second time in a week.
As the county surpassed 1,000 total reported cases, county officials remain extremely concerned about the rapid spike.
“We are on an increase, no doubt,” County Judge Matt Sebesta said. “We are seeing a definite increase which is a statewide phenomenon right now.”
Of the record-breaking 49 sick residents, more than half, 25, were Pearland residents. Six of the cases were in Pearland women in their 40s, according to the data.
One of the 49 cases is in a Pearland woman in her 60s, the data shows, with the other 48 cases in people younger than 60.
In Alvin, two women in their 50s, two men in their 40s, a man in his 50s and a woman in her 20s were reported to have tested positive.
COVID-19-positive Manvel residents included two women in their 20s, a woman in her 40s, a woman in her 30s, a man in his 20s and a boy younger than 10.
Others reported to have tested positive were a Freeport man in his 40s, a Freeport teenage girl, an Angleton woman in her 30s, an Iowa Colony man in his 50s and two Iowa Colony boys younger than 10.
Two Pearland men in their 50s, a Pearland man in his 40s, a Pearland woman in her 20s and Alvin women in their 30s and 10s have probable cases, according to county data.
Probable cases are exhibiting COVID symptoms and usually in the same household as those who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The county also reported seven recoveries Wednesday.
Brazoria County has now recorded 1,019 residents with 308 active, 658 recovered and 40 probable. Thirteen infected people have died.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
