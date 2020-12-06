All Sweeny Junior High School students can only attend classes remotely Monday through Friday due to 12 cases among staff and students at the school, the district announced.
The temporary transition to all virtual will only impact students at Sweeny Junior High School, Sweeny ISD Superintendent Tory Hill said.
Sweeny ISD officials reported 33 test-confirmed COVID-19 cases Sunday, including two students and two staff members at Sweeny Elementary, eight students and four staff members at Sweeny Junior High, nine students and six staff members at Sweeny High School and two non-campus staff members.
One probable case of a Sweeny High School staff member was found as well as one probable non-campus staff member, according to data collected by school officials.
“Our goal is to keep our students and staff safe and we want to make sure that our junior high students are continuing to learn,” Hill said “It is impossible to maintain normal operations with the current staff that we have available at Sweeny Junior High. We have several staff that were impacted by close contact tracing as well as several new students’ test-confirmed COVID-19 cases.”
Sweeny Elementary and the high school will operate as normal, he said.
“While numbers are higher at the high school right now, tomorrow the numbers will decline for the high school,” Hill said Sunday. “Today is the final day of quarantine for those high school cases, so the high school will return to in-person learning tomorrow."
Hill encourages all families to complete their online form for free lunch so the district can provide home delivery for free lunch meals during the closure, he said.
Brazoria County reported 105 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, including seven probable cases. Regional COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 1.66 percent from Saturday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Brazoria County largely falls within Trauma Service Area R, which also includes Chambers, Galveston, Hardin, Jasper, Jefferson, Liberty, Newton and Orange counties.
The Area R COVID-19 hospitalizations out of complete hospital capacity rate was at 11.76 percent Saturday and 13.42 percent Sunday, according to state data. In the area Sunday, there are 260 available hospital beds, 17 available ICU beds, 261 available ventilators and 245 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients in the hospital, according to data provided by state health services.
No deaths, nursing home or Brazoria County Jail cases were reported Sunday, according to county Public Information Officer Sharon Trower.
Of the county’s new cases, 37 are from people in Pearland, 17 are from Alvin and 11 are from Angleton. Eight are from Lake Jackson, six are from Manvel, four are from Clute and three are from West Columbia. Two each are from Richwood, Bailey's Prairie and Jones Creek. One each are from people in Brazoria, Freeport, Iowa Colony, Sweeny, Danbury and Liverpool.
People in their 30s accounted for 18 cases. Following were 16 cases each were among people in their 20s, 15 from adolescents, 14 from people in their 40s and 13 from people in their 50s. Eight cases were found among children under the age of 10, seven were from people in their 60s, four were from people over the age of 80 and three were from people in their 70s.
Coronavirus cases reported in the county tally Sunday at 15,193 reported cases, 12,252 recoveries, 177 deaths and 541 probable since the first case reported in the county, mid-March.
Probable cases are from people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household, or those for which antigen tests have provided “presumptive laboratory evidence” of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
Overall in Brazoria County, 53.2 percent of cases reported are from females and 46.8 percent of cases reported are from males, according to data from the county Sunday.
Cases reported statewide on Sunday are 63.9 percent male, 34.7 percent female and 1.4 percent unknown, according to data provided by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
